Best apps for renting, buying and selling real estate
Looking for a new place to live? Real estate sales and rental apps simplify this process and allow you to filter results specific to your needs. In this way, it is possible to navigate between different locations, check the total amount and schedule your visits using your cell phone.
If you are planning a trip or event, there are also platforms with a rental option for short stays or seasons. With a much wider reach of people, these apps are still advantageous for those looking to sell or rent their own property. Check out, below, five application options for renting, buying or selling real estate!
1. Fifth Floor
QuintoAndar stands out for offering a digital experience for renting or buying a property. In the case of rentals, the company allows you to complete the operation without the need for a guarantor or surety and with a digital contract. Thus, the app is a practical option for owners and tenants.
QuintoAndar has operation digital (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
To search properties, the application offers different filters. Options include total price per month, number of rooms and special details such as furniture, parking spaces and other aspects of the condominium or region. After choosing your preferred option, the app allows you to negotiate directly with the owner and allows you to schedule face-to-face or remote visits to get to know the place.
All operations are carried out through the QuintoAndar app. Rent slips are sent by the platform itself, while there is a specific area for the owners. For the evaluation of your profile, it is only necessary to send CPF, RG and proof of income for the last three months.
2. Free Market
Airbnb is the most popular option for those looking for short term or seasonal rentals. The platform can be used to locate private properties in Brazil and in several other countries, with an option to rent by daily. To do the research, just inform the desired location, date and number of people. If you haven’t decided the period yet, the app offers flexible search with lower prices on specific dates. Application is suitable for short stays and trips (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)
Android, iOS
Mercado Livre is known for offering a wide variety of advertised content. This also includes real estate, with options to buy, sell, rent and lease for short periods. Just go to the category in the app to find all the search functionality.
Free Market offers ads for properties and services (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The app offers filters by property type, location, price range, number of rooms and other location-specific features. To proceed with the negotiation, it is necessary to contact the advertiser profile and adjust the next details. In the case of real estate purchases, the platform allows for a simulation of financing by the company Credihome.
The Free Market also has a tab with general services in the real estate category. In addition to searching for houses and apartments, it is also possible to hire reel services and assembling real estate or purchase items to decorate the place.
3. ZAP Imóveis
Android, iOS
ZAP is a popular platform to find properties throughout Brazil. With options to buy or rent, the application creates an initial questionnaire with the maximum value and the number of bedrooms, bathrooms and parking spaces desired. Then you can add more filters to the search or activate the search to receive suggestions for houses and apartments by region.
A cool feature of the app is the “Discover” tab. This functionality finds properties that meet some of your search requirements, reports ads that have received full value discounts, and other options that are hot in your region. If you find a property that catches your eye, you can add it to a favorites tab to receive updates. After finding a property, it is necessary to start contacting the advertiser’s profile for more details.
The company also offers the ZAP Rent app (Android | iOS), with an interface aimed at properties made available with that function. The tool brings commercial or residential options, search filters and alternatives for seasonal rentals.
4. Facebook
Facebook’s Marketplace is an interesting alternative to find real estate. Integrated into the social network, the buying and selling area stands out for its wide reach with the user community and can help you find more options quickly.
For property rental, the platform provides a detailed search feature. You can choose the property category, distance radius, square meters and the number of rooms. In addition, the app allows you to create notifications to receive notifications of new ads that meet your search requirements.
In the case of property sales, the app does not offer as many filtering options and allows just adjust values or distance. To proceed with the property negotiations, it is necessary to contact the advertiser profile.
5. Airbnb
Airbnb is the most popular option for those looking for short term or seasonal rentals. The platform can be used to locate private properties in Brazil and in several other countries, with an option to rent by daily. To do the research, just inform the desired location, date and number of people. If you haven’t decided the period yet, the app offers flexible search with lower prices on specific dates.
Application is suitable for short stays and trips (Image: André Magalhães/Screen capture)
Each listing has a description made by the host and a guest ratings field. The page also includes basic information about the residence, a map of the region and a detailed registration of daily rates and taxes included.
Airbnb can also be used in planning your trip. Some cities in the app also include tourist activities promoted by hosts. Thus, in addition to booking your stay, you can purchase guided tours and check the community’s assessment.
Source: QuintoAndar
