best-apps-for-renting,-buying-and-selling-real-estate

Looking for a new place to live? Real estate sales and rental apps simplify this process and allow you to filter results specific to your needs. In this way, it is possible to navigate between different locations, check the total amount and schedule your visits using your cell phone.

If you are planning a trip or event, there are also platforms with a rental option for short stays or seasons. With a much wider reach of people, these apps are still advantageous for those looking to sell or rent their own property. Check out, below, five application options for renting, buying or selling real estate!

1. Fifth Floor Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free QuintoAndar stands out for offering a digital experience for renting or buying a property. In the case of rentals, the company allows you to complete the operation without the need for a guarantor or surety and with a digital contract. Thus, the app is a practical option for owners and tenants. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

QuintoAndar has operation digital (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To search properties, the application offers different filters. Options include total price per month, number of rooms and special details such as furniture, parking spaces and other aspects of the condominium or region. After choosing your preferred option, the app allows you to negotiate directly with the owner and allows you to schedule face-to-face or remote visits to get to know the place.

All operations are carried out through the QuintoAndar app. Rent slips are sent by the platform itself, while there is a specific area for the owners. For the evaluation of your profile, it is only necessary to send CPF, RG and proof of income for the last three months.