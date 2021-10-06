twitter-joins-tse-to-raise-public-awareness-in-2022-elections

Twitter launched this Wednesday (6) a series of measures to protect the integrity of discussions about the Brazilian elections. A resource in partnership with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will redirect users to pages with official information about the voting period.

The social platform will start the awareness campaign practically a year before the next “feast of democracy”. For the next two weeks, as soon as the user enters terms related to the elections in the social network’s search area, the user will find banners with official links and information from the official TSE profile on Twitter (@TSEjusbr).

There is a year left for the #Elections2021. So for the next two weeks, when you enter election-related terms in the Twitter search area, you will be able to see a notice with information from @TSEjusbr about the electoral process. 👇(And keep an eye out for more to come!👀) pic.twitter.com/N5WBQUlSCI — Twitter Brasil on 🏠 (@TwitterBrasil) October 5, 2021

The social network did not mention whether the detection of search will be able to identify names of possible candidates, nor which terms were included in this automatic check. In this first moment, the campaign will be used mainly to divulge details about the functioning of the electronic voting machine.

Actions like this one on Twitter are extremely important to combat the proliferation of false news. If the user is interested in knowing more about the subject, the search bar will be one of the ways to search for content and, when finding official information there, there is less chance of ending up fooled by lying news.

In a Twitter Brazil publication, the social network states that “more to come”, but did not give details about the add-ons. Campaigns are likely to become even more frequent and visible as the electoral period approaches.