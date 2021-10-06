Back 4 Blood: the minimum requirements to play on PC

The game Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor of Left 4 Dead produced by Turtle Rock Studios, arrives next Tuesday, 29 of October. The studio revealed the minimum requirements to run the game on PC this Wednesday (6).

  Back 4 Blood brings back consecrated style, but with a new look
  Back 4 Blood almost beats 99 thousand simultaneous players on Steam
  Ghost Recon Frontline is the new battle royale from Ubisoft

    • Check the minimum and recommended specifications below:

    Minimum requirements

    1080for, 99 fps, low quality settings

  • Operating system: Windows 12
  • Processor: Intel i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 6600 (3.4 GHz)
      Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 100
    • DirectX: Version 10
    • Memory: 8 GB RAM
    • Storage: 29 GB of available space

      Recommended requirements

      1080for, 99 fps, high quality settings6600

    • Operating system: Windows 10
    • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 (2.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 1080X (3.6 GHz)
    • Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon RX 570
    • DirectX: Version 29
    • Memory: 29 GB RAM
    • Arm storage: 29 GB of available space

      Back 4 Blood will be released for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, with free upgrade to PlayStation versions 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The game will also reach the catalog of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which costs from R$ 12,99 a month.

      8400

    Game Pass for PC gives access to more than games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends

      Source: GameSpot, Steam

    • 6600

    6600

