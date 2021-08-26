iPhone 13 may be priced higher than expected

Scheduled for the second half of September, Apple’s new lineup of smartphones is expected to be announced in four models. They would be the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which had supposedly official names revealed by an image recently.

Now, information from DigiTimes says that TSMC, Apple’s chip-making partner, plans to increase the cost of making its chips. TSMC could increase its price by up to 20%, with the justification of its “advanced and mature process technologies”, with the changes expected to take place in January.

(Image: Concept Creator/LetsGoDigital)

In the case of Apple, it should end up passing this value on to its consumers, increasing the final price of its smartphones. In this way, Apple will be able to reduce the impact of higher costs on its profits, but it is not known if the brand would transfer all the 20% increase to the final price of the new iPhones, since the processor is only one of several components that make up the commercial value of the products.

What to expect from the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should gain a new screen technology, with the adoption of ProMotion, the name given by Apple for a display with a higher refresh rate, in this case 120 Hz. The new processor in the series should be the Apple A15 Bionic, and should bring even more performance to cell phones.

Batteries must also be new sizes. The larger device would have a 4,352 mAh cell, while the smaller Pro and 13 standard would have a 3,095 mAh battery. Finally, the iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest of the four, must have a 2406 mAh cell.

Unfortunately, there is still no official date for the presentation of the devices, but according to rumors the announcement event will take place on September 14th. So, keep an eye on Canaltech here so you don’t miss any news.

Source: DigiTimes, Wccftech

