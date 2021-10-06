unstable-whatsapp-and-telegram-decrease-messages-between-cybercriminals-by-47%

The “blackout” of Facebook services, together with Telegram’s instability due to the volume of new users entering the platform, did not only affect ordinary users. According to a report made by the digital security firm Axur, during the unavailability of WhatsApp and other Facebook systems, there was a drop in 35% of total messages sent by cybercriminals.

Criminals use Telegram as an option to the dark web to sell stolen data



WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook are back up and running after spending the day offline

False leaks of data about Facebook blackout spreads over the internet

According to information contained in the Axur report, the activities of cybercriminal groups on WhatsApp registered a 36% drop from Sunday (3) to Monday (4). When compared to the previous week’s numbers, the decrease is more drastic, reaching 36%.

However, the drop was not only noticed on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. With many users switching to Telegram, making the platform gain more than 660 millions of new users in one day, the messaging app ended up showing instability as well, causing cybercriminal messages to decrease by 36 ,% compared to Sunday, and 35,36% compared to the previous week.