Unstable WhatsApp and Telegram decrease messages between cybercriminals by 47%
The “blackout” of Facebook services, together with Telegram’s instability due to the volume of new users entering the platform, did not only affect ordinary users. According to a report made by the digital security firm Axur, during the unavailability of WhatsApp and other Facebook systems, there was a drop in 35% of total messages sent by cybercriminals.
According to information contained in the Axur report, the activities of cybercriminal groups on WhatsApp registered a 36% drop from Sunday (3) to Monday (4). When compared to the previous week’s numbers, the decrease is more drastic, reaching 36%.
However, the drop was not only noticed on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. With many users switching to Telegram, making the platform gain more than 660 millions of new users in one day, the messaging app ended up showing instability as well, causing cybercriminal messages to decrease by 36 ,% compared to Sunday, and 35,36% compared to the previous week.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Axur also reports that the Telegram did not only fall in Brazil, with countries like Colombia, Panama and Peru also registering instability on the messenger. It is worth remembering that recently, a survey released by the Financial Times revealed that the Telegram is becoming one of the main centers of criminal activity on the internet, with the presence of chats on the platform where criminals negotiate the sale of data, similarly to the dark web forums
