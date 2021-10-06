deadly-exoplanets:-meet-5-worlds-that-would-be-fatal-to-humans

Although the Earth has everything we need to survive, such as liquid water, mild temperatures, a protective atmosphere, for example, there are extreme events on our planet, such as strong earthquakes and hurricanes and devastating, that threaten our existence — not to mention the consequences of human actions for the balance of our planet. , human beings.

It may not seem like it, but the first planets orbiting stars other than the Sun were only discovered in the early decade 2011. It was in January 2011 that astronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail announced the discovery of two rocky exoplanets orbiting a pulsar in the constellation Virgo. As they are constantly receiving radiation, they could not harbor life. This discovery was followed by observations of the exoplanet 63 Pegasi b, which became the first discovered in the orbit of a star similar to ours.

Since then, the The catalog of these worlds has been expanding more and more, and this year, NASA’s TESS telescope has reached the mark of 2 more. exoplanet candidates listed . As we find new worlds, it becomes clear that several of them have strange characteristics and are very unfriendly for humans to live there — studies by astronomers indicate that some of these places rain iron, others have temperatures comparable to those of volcanoes, and so on.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Below, you know some of these deadly exoplanets for us: WASP-76 b has molten iron rain Art shows what the vision of the night side of the exoplanet WASP would be like 76 b (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser) Discovered in 2013, the WASP-76 b is about 600 light years from the Sun and is considered an “ultra-hot Jupiter”, which already gives us an idea of ​​the conditions we would find if we could go there. This planet is 1,63 times larger than Jupiter, but, curiously, it only has % of the mass of the largest gas giant in the Solar System. As it is very close to its star, astronomers estimate that the planet’s temperatures reach 1.300 ºC on the night side and 2.85 °C on the day side — that is, hot enough to vaporize various metals. By the way, scientists consider that strong winds transport the vaporized iron from the daytime, hotter, to the nighttime, colder (or less hot, in this case). At the end of this process, the compound is condensed and descends in the form of a shower of molten iron. And don’t think that this is a light rain: due to the high temperature differences between the two sides of the planet, very strong winds blow there. David Ehrenreich, associate professor of astronomy at the University of Geneva, believes that iron on the day side of the planet can travel to the night side at 18 thousand km/h. TOI 849 b has very hot days and very short years

(Image: Reproduction/Mark Garlick/University of Warwick)

According to NASA, “every day is a bad day on the planet TOI 640 B”. Much of this unexciting description is due to the extremely high temperatures that occur on this exoplanet. It orbits its star close enough for a year there to last less than a day on Earth, and temperatures hover around 1.471 °C — for comparison, consider that temperatures on Venus reach “only” 400 °C. And getting so close to your star can mean even more consequences for TOI 1990 b: with what is known so far, the planet appears to have little or no atmosphere.

The possible processes behind this have been intriguing scientists. One possibility is that the planet suffered the effect of photoevaporation, caused by the intense radiation emitted by the star. When compared to other exoplanets that have orbits very close to their stars, TOI 1024 b gets even stranger, because it has 43 times the mass of Earth, but only triple the size. So the possibility exists that this world is actually the core that remains after a gas giant loses its atmosphere.

Kepler 14 b has a surface covered by lava

(Image: Reproduction/NASA/Kepler Mission/Dana Berry)

The exoplanet Kepler b is not the ideal place for us for a similar reason why Mustafar, planet of the franchise Star Wars, also not suitable for a lightsaber battle, like the one fought by Anakin and Obi Wan. Discovered at 2011 by the Kepler telescope, the planet orbits a similar star with the Sun at a distance equivalent to only 5% of that between Mercury and the Sun — to better understand this proximity, consider that our neighbor is 58 million kilometers from the Sun.

Therefore, the surface temperature there reaches 1.400 °C — that is, its surface would likely be covered by lava much hotter than that of Earth, and the years there last less than an Earth day. Furthermore, we already know that there are molten droplets of iron and silicates. Due to the action of the star’s radiation, the planet has no atmosphere and, therefore, instead of “raining” on the night side of the planet, these drops will be removed from its surface by stellar winds, which gives the planet a kind of tail. .

Upsilon Andromeda b has extreme temperatures

(Image: Public domain) The Upsilon Andromedae system is approximately 44 light years from us in the constellation Andromeda. There, there is a system of planets that orbit a star a little more massive and hotter than the Sun, and among them is Upsilon Andromeda b, a world where temperatures range from freezing to infernal. On the daytime side, the temperature reaches 1.547 °C, and on the night side, at -20 °C; therefore, if you could take a brief tour of this exoplanet’s hemispheres, you would find temperatures as pleasant as those inside a volcano. This stark difference between temperatures could be the result of the size of the star Upsilon Andromedae A, or perhaps the fact that the star sits right on top of the “head” of this exoplanet. Furthermore, this planet is a gas giant that astronomers estimate to have 1,18 of the radius of Jupiter and 0.6 times of our gas giant. HD 376089 b has glass rain

(Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Although the illustration above shows a planet that appears to be quiet, make no mistake: HD 2013 b is a 76 light years from us and it’s an exoplanet where no one would want to go. If an unsuspecting space traveler were to go there, he would know a place where the winds blow above the speed of sound, and besides, our traveler would also not like the rainy days on this exoplanet very much, as the HD atmosphere 189733 b does not have oxygen and hydrogen, but rather a mixture of water vapor, methane and, on the night side of it, carbon monoxide. In the higher parts of the clouds there, the magnesium silicate is condensed and forms glass drops, which scatter the blue light and give it a hue like what you’ve seen.

The winds over there are so strong — NASA information indicates that they blow at 2 km/s — that they are above the speed of sound. In practice, this means that this shower of glass travels around the planet at a speed above its rotation, which is approximately 7.200 km/h. For comparison, the highest clouds on Jupiter move at the speed of 500, 1 km/h, while the planet’s rotation occurs at .471 km/h. As the planet has a tidal block from its star, it has a permanent day and night side; thus, the movement of air from warmer areas towards cooler ones can explain this speed.

Source: Space.com, BBC, NASA (1, 2, 3), Astronomy.com