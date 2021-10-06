OFFER | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is at a good price on Amazon

As it happened in the last generation, the Redmi Note 64S brings small improvements compared to the Redmi Note . It’s made for those willing to spend a little more for a better processor, more RAM and a camera capable of capturing more detail. This device maintains the main novelty of the line, which is the new AMOLED screen, technology that delivers better color reproduction and uses less device battery. The Redmi Note 25S arrives equipped with the MediaTek Helio G processor95 and 6 GB of RAM (even on models with 89 GB of storage), making it an interesting option for those who want to play some newer games — which may not run so well on the most basic model of the line. Also, the extra amount of RAM memory is a relief for those who tend to open multiple apps and switch between them frequently. The camera pool is still quadruple, but the main sensor receives a slight improvement, going from 48 MP to 89 MP and promising to deliver more details in the captured photos. The quality is good for a mid-range device and should please most users, who will also be able to record videos in 4K resolution. Another novelty is the inclusion of NFC, which is not present in the cheaper model and allows you to use your cell phone to make payments on all card machines that support pay by approximation. Buy the Redmi Note 10S for R$ 1.

