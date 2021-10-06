telecine-ends-streaming-operations-and-migrates-content-to-globoplay

Telecine will stop being a streaming platform very soon. Grupo Globo announced that it will discontinue Telecine Play in the coming months and incorporate it into Globoplay, according to information from the Metrópoles website. The strategy is precisely to unify operations and strengthen the service, which is already seen as the apple of the company’s eye.

Globoplay freezes subscription prices up 1024 and teases Netflix

Globoplay announces original docuseries about the of September with Marcos Uchôa Criticism | The Evandro Case enriches podcast history leading to the audiovisual

In this way, the Telecine brand would be limited only to cable TV channels and all internet and streaming operations would be under Globoplay’s banner. In the company note sent to columnist Léo Dias, Grupo Globo states that the proposal is to concentrate its contents “in a single environment and improve the user experience, in addition to bringing synergy gains to operations.” Canaltech

sought out the company and is awaiting a return. Second company, idea is to unify everything under a single banner and, with that, take the Telecine Play catalog to Globoplay (Image: Reproduction/Telecine Play)

Still, some questions are still open. Globo did not provide a date for when this transition should take place or how it will be done. Among the points that also remain unanswered is how the situation will be for current Telecine Play subscribers, whether their login will be automatically converted to Globoplay or whether there will be some type of account migration plan. It is worth remembering that there is a Globoplay subscription package that has access to Telecine Play — which, with the recently announced change, becomes redundant.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.