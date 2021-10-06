Telecine ends streaming operations and migrates content to Globoplay

Telecine will stop being a streaming platform very soon. Grupo Globo announced that it will discontinue Telecine Play in the coming months and incorporate it into Globoplay, according to information from the Metrópoles website. The strategy is precisely to unify operations and strengthen the service, which is already seen as the apple of the company’s eye.

In this way, the Telecine brand would be limited only to cable TV channels and all internet and streaming operations would be under Globoplay’s banner. In the company note sent to columnist Léo Dias, Grupo Globo states that the proposal is to concentrate its contents “in a single environment and improve the user experience, in addition to bringing synergy gains to operations.” Canaltech

sought out the company and is awaiting a return.

Second company, idea is to unify everything under a single banner and, with that, take the Telecine Play catalog to Globoplay (Image: Reproduction/Telecine Play)

Still, some questions are still open. Globo did not provide a date for when this transition should take place or how it will be done. Among the points that also remain unanswered is how the situation will be for current Telecine Play subscribers, whether their login will be automatically converted to Globoplay or whether there will be some type of account migration plan. It is worth remembering that there is a Globoplay subscription package that has access to Telecine Play — which, with the recently announced change, becomes redundant.

Another question is about how this new content will present itself. The great differential of Telecine is precisely its vast catalog of films, which includes movie classics and new releases. In Grupo Globo’s announcement, it is not clear if these productions will only be added to Globoplay’s catalog or if there will be a new subscription category that will make part of this collection available.

Anyway, the novelty significantly affects the streaming market in Brazil and gives the platform more muscle national to clash with international giants such as Netflix, Disney and Warner. Over the past few months, Globoplay has bet heavily on original productions, as in the case of the documentary O Caso Evandro

, and on the availability of its novels collection. Now, with the integration of Telecine, it seems that the idea is to take the fight to a new level.

Source: Metrópoles, Filmelier

