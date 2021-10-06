best-sega-mobile-games

Sega was the gateway for many, including those who write, to the world of electronic games. Over the decades it has delivered iconic experiences and spawned the industry’s most healthy rivalry, Mario and Sonic. Play this one that gave players great titles.

Leaving the console dispute, the Japanese company focused on game development and also has attention with mobile devices. Today we’re going to showcase the best that SEGA has to offer to mobile gamers.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 79 MB to Andrid and 120 MB for iOS (version 3.6 for Android and 3.7 for iOS)

A list talking about Sega without the most famous hedgehog in the culture would not be a complete list. Originally released in 1991 for Sega Genesis, Sonic rocked the industry and rivaled Mario in popularity, even surpassing the plumber at times.

The classic has been optimized for mobile devices and speeding up with Sonic is still fun, even after so many years old. It is possible to play with other classic characters, such as Knuckles and Tails and the game supports some controls, if you prefer.

Speed ​​up like Sonic on this classic Sega game for mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)Company of Heroes

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$ 99,80 for Android and R$ 80,99 for iOS

Size: about 3.7GB for Android and 4GB for iOS (version 1.2)

Relic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sega, works the Second World War through this real-time strategy game originally released in 2006, giving the player control during important moments of the conflict that changed the world.

The player needs to make decisions accordingly. the conflict unfolds, in addition to managing the available resources to reinforce troops and take control points to obtain more resources, connecting all mechanics in a natural way.

Relive important moments in this classic Sega war (Image: Rodrigo Folter /Print Screen) Altered Beast

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 120 MB for both platforms ( version 4.1)

Can you imagine being a person who can transform into different mystical beings to fight hordes of enemies to rescue Athena? Probably not, because it’s a crazy idea but that’s exactly what the player does in this beat ’em up launched in 1988 for arcade.

Divide your attention between collecting orbs to increase your strength, dodge enemies and transform into one of the beings, wolf, bear, tiger and dragon, each with their own abilities to eliminate the demons and bosses they encounter along the way. The game can be enjoyed completely offline, to enjoy away from the socket.

Face the hordes of enemies in this beat ’em up by Sega (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Kid Chameleon Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 160 MB for Android and 120 MB for iOS (version 4.1) Kid Chameleon, produced and released by Sega on 1992 for Sega Genesis, is a platform game marked by having no way to save. Fortunately newer versions have incorporated this, making life easier for the player during the adventure. Embarking on a virtual universe, where the villain of a game runs away and kidnaps children, you are the hero who has the job of saving them. More than a hundred levels await those who venture into this classic, and several masks help you in the process of transformation into an unbeatable warrior. Adventure through this fun and classic Sega platform game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen) Sonic Forces

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 470 MB for Android and 890 MB for iOS (version 3. )

Sonic Forces is a racing game with obstacles that, even if you take off quickly. city ​​we know, entertains and puts players in a competitive online contest by collecting and using the iconic characters from the Sega series.

The basic idea is to come first, for that the player need to slide to dodge obstacles and collect powers to hinder other players or defend against attacks. The classic rings are also present, they are used to improve your characters and face tougher opponents.

Compete against other players and try to get first in this running game by Sega (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Crazy Taxi Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 160 MB for Android and 290 MB for iOS (version 4.5 for Android and 3.0 for iOS)

Crazy Taxi showing up again around here? Yes, my dears, the game is good. What can we do? Crazy Taxi carries everything that many players look for in an electronic game, the fun. With a dash of chaos to go with it.

The title released in 1992 by Sega puts you in the profession of a taxi driver, but without the worry of following traffic laws, and often those of physics, to complete the races. Fly through the streets, over buildings or even drive under water, but complete the races in time. That’s what matters.

Take control of a taxi and take passengers on time in this fun game by Sega (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Total War Battles: Kingdom

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 1988 MB for Android and 1.0 GB for iOS (version 1.4)

Closing the list we present Total War, a classic series of strategy games that combines elements of RTS (Real-Time Strategy) with TBS (Turn Strategy) which makes each new release is very well received by critics and fans of the style.

Taking the player to the Medieval Era, Kingdom makes him become a leader responsible for building his fortifications and expanding his domain by conquering lands. Choose where your population should focus efforts to grow while protecting themselves in a competitive networked environment.

Strengthen your kingdom and expand your empire in this strategic Sega game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

With these games, Sega delivers diverse experiences for mobile phones and shows all its quality as a developer.

Source: Company of Heroes