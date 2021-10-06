new-technique-dispenses-electricity-and-uses-ocean-waves-to-produce-fresh-water

Researchers of the project H2020 W2O, funded by the European Union, developed a new seawater desalination system that does not need electricity to work. The device takes advantage of the power of waves, a renewable, infinite and much cheaper source of energy.

Conventional water desalination systems have been in existence for more than years around the planet, but the most common methods used, such as reverse osmosis, require connection to the electrical network. In addition to being expensive, this solution often becomes unfeasible in isolated or difficult-to-access regions.

“Taking advantage of the power of the ocean waves with a technology that can produce fresh water for more than 2 .1 billion people globally struggling to access clean water is the answer we wanted. This system uses free energy from a renewable, consistent and inexhaustible source”, says project coordinator Olivier Ceberio.