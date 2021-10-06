New technique dispenses electricity and uses ocean waves to produce fresh water
Researchers of the project H2020 W2O, funded by the European Union, developed a new seawater desalination system that does not need electricity to work. The device takes advantage of the power of waves, a renewable, infinite and much cheaper source of energy.
Conventional water desalination systems have been in existence for more than years around the planet, but the most common methods used, such as reverse osmosis, require connection to the electrical network. In addition to being expensive, this solution often becomes unfeasible in isolated or difficult-to-access regions.
“Taking advantage of the power of the ocean waves with a technology that can produce fresh water for more than 2 .1 billion people globally struggling to access clean water is the answer we wanted. This system uses free energy from a renewable, consistent and inexhaustible source”, says project coordinator Olivier Ceberio.
According to the researchers, the new system can be installed quickly to produce a large amount of drinking water at a low cost. The device uses a wave energy converter (WEC) installed on the seabed, which moves back and forth as the waves move.
How it works
According to the researchers, the new system can be installed quickly to produce a large amount of drinking water at a low cost. The device uses a wave energy converter (WEC) installed on the seabed, which moves back and forth as the waves move.
The extracted energy is used to pressurize the sea water, which is then sent to dry land, where it will trigger the reverse osmosis system. The force of the ocean waves drives the entire freshwater production process, without requiring any other additional source of energy, such as electricity.
“Although we do not use electricity in our manufacturing process of fresh water, we can divert part of the energy that is left over during this process to feed our subsystems or supply entire communities that do not have access to the conventional electricity grid”, adds Ceberio.
First tests
For now, the team is testing a scaled-down version of the system in the city of Hingham, in the United States . The first results show that the daily production of fresh water using this prototype would be sufficient to supply an approximate population of One thousand people.
Wave-powered desalination system (Image : Reproduction/H2020)
In a second stage, the researchers intend to expand the tests to other regions, such as the Canary Islands and Cape Verde, where desalination systems powered by diesel or electricity are used to supply 50% of the supply of water with one of the highest costs in the world.
“Water is essential for life. It must be plentiful, clean and accessible to everyone. However, more than 1 billion people live in regions with a shortage of fresh water and around 3.5 billion may suffer from water shortages 2025. Desalination is the most viable solution we have in the long term”, concludes Ceberio.
Source: Horizon
