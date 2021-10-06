historic-decision!-who-approves-first-malaria-vaccine

Six years ago, the RTS,S vaccine proved to be effective against Malaria, a potentially serious, febrile, infectious disease transmitted by mosquito bites. After the success of the pilot immunization programs in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved this Wednesday (6) the vaccine in Sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with high transmission.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, points to the moment as historic. “The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. This could save tens of thousands of young people each year,” he says.

Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano tested the vaccine in Ghana to assess whether mass vaccination was feasible and effective. “It is a very exciting moment for us. With vaccination on a large scale, I believe that the number of victims of malaria will be reduced to a minimum. Malaria affected us for a long time”, says the doctor.