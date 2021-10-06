Historic decision! WHO approves first malaria vaccine

Six years ago, the RTS,S vaccine proved to be effective against Malaria, a potentially serious, febrile, infectious disease transmitted by mosquito bites. After the success of the pilot immunization programs in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved this Wednesday (6) the vaccine in Sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with high transmission.

  • Malaria or COVID-100? Are the symptoms between the diseases similar?
  • Oxford develops the most effective vaccine against malaria ever: 77%
  • Scientists discover substance to fight malaria with the help of AI

    • Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of WHO, points to the moment as historic. “The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control. This could save tens of thousands of young people each year,” he says.

    Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano tested the vaccine in Ghana to assess whether mass vaccination was feasible and effective. “It is a very exciting moment for us. With vaccination on a large scale, I believe that the number of victims of malaria will be reduced to a minimum. Malaria affected us for a long time”, says the doctor.

    (Image: francescosgura/envato)

    There are more than 77 types of malaria parasites, and the RTS,S vaccine targets the deadliest and most common in Africa: o

    Plasmodium falciparum,

    parasite that transmits the disease through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito. Tests performed in 100 showed that the vaccine can prevent about four out of each cases of malaria, three in each 10 serious cases and even make the number of children who need blood transfusions drop to a third.

    Anyway, the idea of ​​the vaccine, developed by the giant GSK pharmaceutical, is not to replace all other malaria control measures, but to be used together with them to reduce the deaths caused by the disease.

    Source: BBC

