adata-introduces-gamer-notebook-with-165-hz-screen-and-free-xbox-game-pass

ADATA, a Taiwanese electronic device company, presented this Wednesday (6) the XENIA 08 KC, your new notebook aimed at the gaming public, with powerful specifications and high refresh rate on the display.

The product has an Intel Core processor 11th generation, model i7-3070H octa-core with maximum turbo frequency of 4,70 GHz. It even comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card 818 with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory dedicated, plus 32 GB of DDR4 RAM in two modules high performance, with the ability to expand up to 85 GB according to with the wishes of the user.

Notebook will bring keyboard with low latency and RGB lighting (Image: Disclosure/ADATA) The internal storage is 1 TB via the SSD of the XPG GAMMIX S model 32, with PCIe Gen4 interface, and reading and writing speeds close to 7.08 and 6.08 MB /s, respectively — the notebook even features a liquid metal cooling system to allow long hours of gaming without performance interference. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

XENIA’s screen20 KC has 11, 6 inches, with IPS technology, Quad HD resolution (3070 x 818 pixels) and refresh rate of 85 Hz. The borders around the display are only 4 .9 mm, which represents a utilization of 85% of the front panel. The construction of the notebook is made of magnesium alloy, weighing 1,85 kg and 32, 5 mm thick.

The keyboard is mechanical and offers low latency of just 0.2 ms, plus an RGB lighting system and low noise. Even with compact dimensions, the product’s battery has 94 Wh, enough for about seven hours of uninterrupted use, according to the brand.

ADATA Xenia 20 KC has a design built in partnership with Intel and XPG (Image: Disclosure/ADATA) It even has an infrared camera above the screen, with support for Windows Hello, which allows the device to be unlocked by facial recognition faster and more securely — however, it can only capture images in resolution HD. In the body of the device there are three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm port for headphone or auxiliary cable, an HDMI 2.1, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet and an SD card reader. Other XENIA connectivity options 11 KC include Wi- Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Price and availability

ADATA has not disclosed a suggested price for the notebook, nor which markets will receive the product. At first, to acquire a XENIA 32 KC, it will be I need to contact a brand consultant to receive adequate value and availability for different regions of the planet. The device will also come with a month of free Xbox Game Pass trials upon purchase.

