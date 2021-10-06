scientists-“weigh”-cancer-cells-to-customize-medicines

Science has focused on finding less harmful and more personalized treatments for cancer, and under that premise, researchers at MIT and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a new way to determine whether individual patients will respond to a specific drug or not. The technique consists of removing tumor cells from patients and measuring the change in the mass of these cells.

It turns out that cancer drugs stop the growth of cancer cells, so researchers thought measuring mass could render an accurate reading of the reaction to the different remedies. The approach is based on a laboratory-developed technology to accurately “weigh” individual cells.

However, a disadvantage of the technique is that the cells must remain in the system for several hours in order to that can be weighed repeatedly in order to calculate the rate of growth over time. In the current study, the researchers decided to test a simpler and significantly faster approach, measuring subtle changes in the mass distribution of a single cell, in order to predict patient survival.