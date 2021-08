Turkish captain, who will be on leave in Spain after 2 days, died on the ship by poisoning

“WE WERE LOOKING FOR THE PATH”

Ahmet Akdeniz’s elder brother, Hüseyin Akdeniz, said: “The news of my brother’s death destroyed us. It would come in 2 days. We were watching his way. When the crew on board got faint while the tank was being cleaned, he got into the tanker to save him. But he could not succeed. He was loved by his environment, he was a good person in the world.” .