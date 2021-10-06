20-must-see-books-on-offer-for-the-anniversary-of-the-virtual-bookcase

The Virtual Bookshelf is celebrating its birthday and decided to celebrate the date with a series of unmissable promotions. There are lower prices on literary classics, children’s books, comic books, academic books, biographies and more! You can find everything on the website dedicated to the promotion:

See the Virtual Bookshelf Birthday offers

Over 19 thousand books available for sale, in addition to thousands of booksellers, bookstores and used bookstores in Brazil registered on its platform, the Virtual Bookcase is one of the best ways to find books at good prices. You have access to an extensive catalog of releases, classics and can even find old editions of books that have not been republished here.

As there are many options, nothing better than have a selected list of some of the books that are cheaper during the birthday. Check below some of the best offers available, chosen by the team at Estante Virtual:

Books from generation to generation

Sofia’s world: on the eve of her fifteenth birthday, Sofia Amundsen starts receiving very strange notes and postcards. The mystery of tickets and postcards is the starting point of this novel. From chapter to chapter, from lesson to lesson, the reader is invited to go through the entire history of Western philosophy.

Buy Sofia’s World on the Virtual Bookshelf

The House of Spirits : Considered by critics as a classic of Latin American literature, the novel tells the saga of the turbulent and numerous Trueba family, whose patriarch is the landowner and senator Esteban Trueba. Combining magic and reality, Isabel Allende gives the work her very personal vision of fantastic realism.

Buy A Casa dos Espíritos at Virtual Bookshelf

For family reading

The Hobbit: This book tells the story of Bilbo Baggins, a quiet and contented Hobbit whose life turns upside down when he joins the wizard Gandalf and thirteen dwarves on their journey to retrieve a stolen treasure. JRR Tolkien, is a prelude to the story of The Lord of the Rings.

Buy The Hobbit on the Virtual Bookshelf

Nimona: follows the story of a shapeshifter girl whose greatest dream is to be the partner of Lord Ballister Blackheart, the greatest villain who ever lived. This is a subversive and irreverent comic book that mixes magic, science, action and lots of humor. Written and illustrated by Noelle Stenvenson, who is also responsible for the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series on Netflix.

Buy Nimona at the Virtual Bookshelf

Books for young adults

Verity: In this book, Verity Crawford is a bestselling author behind a successful series. She is at the peak of her career, acclaimed by critics and the public, however, a sudden and terrible accident ends up interrupting her activities, leaving her unable to complete the story. And it is in this complex circumstance that Lowen Ashleigh, a writer on the brink of bankruptcy, is invited to write, under a pseudonym, the three remaining books of the already consolidated series.

Buy Verity on the Virtual Bookshelf

Children of Blood and Bone: this is the first book in the fantasy trilogy based on Yoruba culture The Legacy of Orïsha. Written by Tomi Adeyemi, follow the story of Zélie, who will have the help of a runaway princess to get rid of a prince determined to eradicate magic once and for all. Buy Blood and Bone Children from the Virtual Shelf



Travel around the world Hunting Sheep: It’s the romance that made Haruki Murakami known worldwide. Permeated with mythology and mystery, the work is a literary thriller. The protagonist of the book is a character who leads a quiet life working in an advertising agency, living with his ex-wife and some friends, all very common, or so it seems. But everything changes after he receives a mysterious letter and meets unexpected people. Buy Hunting Sheep in the Virtual Bookshelf



The Sun Also Rises: this was the first novel by Ernest Hemingway, renowned author of books such as As Neves do Kilimanjaro. It portrays the routine of a group of expatriates right after the end of World War I. Buy The Sun Too If Stand on the Virtual Bookshelf

Infants

Blackberries : Emicida, one of the most influential Brazilian artists today, creates her first children’s book and shows, through her text and illustrations by Aldo Fabrini, the importance of recognizing ourselves in the world and being proud of who we are . Buy Blackberries in the Virtual Bookshelf Gravity Falls — Lost Legends: This book is a collection of four new stories about the mysteries of Gravity Falls. Buy Gravity Falls — Lost Legends in the Virtual Bookshelf Creating in your habits

Mindset — the New Psychology of Success: Carol S. DWeck, professor of psychology at Stanford University and an international expert on success and motivation, has developed a concept over decades of research. Fundamental: The mental attitude with which we approach life, which she calls the “mindset”, is crucial to success. In this book, she tells the details of this concept.

Buy Mindset at Virtual Bookshelf

Save Me!

: How to save on a daily basis? How to save even earning little? What are the best (and worst) investments? How to save for the future without giving up the desires and needs of the present? Journalist, financial coach and youtuber Nathalia Arcuri answers this and other questions in this book.

Buy Me Save! on the Virtual Bookshelf

Connect with yourself

In Search of Ourselves: who am I? Where did the world come from? What should I do to live better? What happens inside me when I fall in love? This book presents answers from two distinct fields of knowledge — philosophy (with the ideas of Aristotle, Plato and Spinoza, among others) and the sciences of mind (psychology and neuroscience), urging the reader to reach their own conclusions.

Buy In Search of Ourselves in the Virtual Bookshelf

The Power of Silence

: author Eckhart Tolle shows us the importance of silencing thoughts and finding again our inner wisdom to live more intensely in the present moment. Buy The Power of Silence from the Virtual Bookshelf

Boost your career

Focus — to Attention and Its Fundamental Role for Success: this book aims to bring an innovative look at segr edo for high performance and shows how attention plays a key role in success.

Buy Focus on Virtual Bookshelf

Sprint

: the sprint method , detailed in this book, was created by designer Jake Knapp while he was at Google, used for everything in the company, from search engine improvement to Google Hangouts, with a focus on developing and testing ideas in just five days. Buy Sprint on the Virtual Bookshelf

Rethinking structures

Small Anti-Racist Manual: eleven brief lessons to understand origins of racism and how to fight it. In this small manual, the philosopher and activist Djamila Ribeiro deals with themes such as the actuality of racism, blackness, whiteness, racial violence, culture, desires and affections.