brazilian-company-closes-purchase-of-30-long-range-flying-cars

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

“Our transition to sustainable electric aircraft should achieve savings of 30% on our operating costs and opening our service to new destinations With the Electra eSTOL aircraft, we hope to offer our customers unparalleled regional and urban air mobility in cities such as São Paulo, Bogota, Santiago do Chile or Mexico City — all for a fraction of the cost of a helicopter ride,” said Paul Malicki, CEO of Flapper.

The service commanded by Flapper, it will be launched with flights connecting the Helipark helicenter, in Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo, to the São Paulo Catarina executive airport (SBJH), in São Roque, in the region of Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Electra’s promise is that flights with its flying car will cost less than a helicopter.

Recently, some companies have announced flying taxi services in Brazil, such as Azul Linhas Aéreas a Gol , which have already signed agreements with manufacturers to start the service in a few years.

Source: Electra, AeroMagazine