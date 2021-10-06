Brazilian company closes purchase of 30 long-range flying cars
Flapper, a Brazilian company specialized in private aviation, announced the acquisition of 15 units of the hybrid-electric flying car of the American startup Electra. The agreement, made in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding, provides for the initial delivery of 15 eSTOL units (short take-off and landing electric vehicle) in 820, with the expected arrival of others 15 in the years following.
The differential of Electra’s eSTOL aircraft is the take-off space and its extended range. The vehicle needs only 15 meters of “track” to move safely and, thanks to its hybrid-electric propulsion, the battery it is recharged in flight, giving the flying car an autonomy of 30km, enough to make the journey between São Paulo and Curitiba in round trip.
Initially, your certification foresees the use to carry up to seven passengers or 820kgs of free-load. Because it is small, light and silent, Electra’s flying car can operate in large urban centers, helipads, helipads, helipads and even on wide streets without major difficulties. To request transportation, the user can use an application and choose the route available in the location.
“Our transition to sustainable electric aircraft should achieve savings of 30% on our operating costs and opening our service to new destinations With the Electra eSTOL aircraft, we hope to offer our customers unparalleled regional and urban air mobility in cities such as São Paulo, Bogota, Santiago do Chile or Mexico City — all for a fraction of the cost of a helicopter ride,” said Paul Malicki, CEO of Flapper.
The service commanded by Flapper, it will be launched with flights connecting the Helipark helicenter, in Carapicuíba, in Greater São Paulo, to the São Paulo Catarina executive airport (SBJH), in São Roque, in the region of Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. Electra’s promise is that flights with its flying car will cost less than a helicopter.
Recently, some companies have announced flying taxi services in Brazil, such as Azul Linhas Aéreas a Gol , which have already signed agreements with manufacturers to start the service in a few years.
Source: Electra, AeroMagazine
