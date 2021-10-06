new-google-features-will-help-users-preserve-the-environment

Google announced a pack of new features aimed at those who want to make more sustainable choices in their daily lives. According to the company, the idea is to bring together four of its main tools — Search, Maps, Nest and Travel — to help reduce the so-called carbon footprint (name of the measure that calculates carbon emissions into the atmosphere by individual, company or government) .

Google demonstrates the new AI that can revolutionize internet search

Google Maps will map fires and give “address” to isolated people

Fuel crisis boosts sales of electric cars in the UK

The first initiative is focused on search results for issues related to climate change. Today, you are directed to websites that talk about the subject, recent videos and specialized news, but Google’s goal is to create a kind of center of “high quality information on climate”, with content produced by authorities on the subject, specialized organizations and even organizations linked to the United Nations (UN).

Google will bring you lots of information from reliable sources about climate change (Image: Reproduction/Google)

There are also plans to reveal to the consumer which are the most sustainable options when making a purchase on Google — US users should have this option from the beginning of 2022. When searching for a car manufacturer or model, for example, the search engine would deliver as a result hybrid and electric vehicles as the most recommended alternative for the preservation of the environment.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

And to help owners of this type of transport, the search intends to show locations where there are nearby charging stations compatible with your vehicle model. In the land of Uncle Sam, electric cars are on the rise and have much more affordable prices than in Brazil, which is why this novelty should take some time to arrive here.

Now for those who intend to reduce energy consumption, Google should also make the same comparison of vehicles applied to the household appliance sector, such as ovens, dishwashers, air conditioning and heaters. Thus, the person can analyze whether to choose brand X or Y based on energy efficiency when making an online purchase.

Save fuel and help the environment

From this Wednesday (6), US residents will be able to analyze which car routes are most efficient to reduce fuel consumption via Google Maps. Whenever the user defines a route, the app will analyze the alternatives and show the fastest, the shortest and the least expensive one — when the economical route is the fastest, this will be set as default.

It will be possible to see routes that use less fuel on Google Maps (Image: Playback/Google)

If the “greenest” route is longer than the others, Maps should reveal alternatives to help you make an informed decision. The company estimates that this option will reach countries in Europe from 2022, but there is still no forecast for Brazil. A passenger vehicle releases, on average, five tons of CO2 per year — it’s less than the individual North Americans release (10 tons), but it is still important data to help with the reduction.

And for those who want to change the car for a bicycle, Google Maps will have an option called “Navigation Lite” in the coming months, which focuses on allowing you to view detailed route directions without having to leave the screen on. This new feature can also help motorcyclists keep their attention from the roads, which can cause accidents in the busiest places.

5 Google functions Maps that are little known

Cyclists will be able to see other people with bikes nearby to form a platoon or simply create bonds between lovers of the pedal. The expectation is that this incentive for bicycles and scooters will reach more than 67 cities around the world, including São Paulo and other major capitals.

Green trip

Still in the footprint of CO2 reduction, Google will start showing, from this Wednesday, the carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere. The data will show how the seat you choose on the plane affects individual carbon — in first class, for example, you generate more pollution than in business.

This innovation can help the passenger to opt for air routes with fewer stops and less fuel consumption, something that could reduce pollution rates by up to 10%, according to data from the technology giant. However, this type of choice should be less efficient in countries like Brazil, where routes are pre-established by companies and prices are quite high.

Besides On flights, the passenger can also see if the hotel where he will be staying is sustainable (Image: Reproduction/Google)

Google has yet to launch a survey on how to optimize traffic in large cities, with the support of traffic lights, can impact the environment. A test carried out by an artificial intelligence company in Israel managed to generate a reduction between 18 and 10% in fuel consumption only when leaving the cars stopped for less time at intersections. The goal is to expand this to other cities, with Rio de Janeiro as a pilot project for this initiative here in Brazil.

Sustainable heating

In colder places, Google wants to optimize the use of heaters, considered one of the villains of energy expenditure in these regions. Nest owners in the US will be able to set the thermostat to heat up when more renewable energy is available and cool down when rates drop. This strategy can reduce pressure on electrical systems during peak demand and make household consumption more efficient.

In certain undisclosed countries, the company is expected to offer a subscription called Renew Premium, which will allow the user to combine the use of fossil energy with renewable sources. In addition to saving money, this attitude can help reduce the individual pollution of each household.

Google itself would be looking to offset its carbon footprint and reduce it to zero by 660. For this, the company has invested in sustainable generation sources for its data centers, which are currently operating 57% with clean energy, in addition to seeking alternative solutions to minimize the use of traditional electricity derived from fossil fuels, such as coal and diesel.

Google’s new initiatives are focused in the common user, which has a carbon footprint much lower than that of large polluting companies, but it is still an interesting solution. If each one does their part, the environment will be grateful.