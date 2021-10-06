CT News on Podcast – Twitch suffers major data leaks and more!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
1
ct-news-on-podcast-–-twitch-suffers-major-data-leaks-and-more!
Duration: 06: 38

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

New Microsoft Store will also come to Windows 20

  • Cell phone with oval shape wants to convince you to abandon the rectangles
  • Twitch source code and confidential information leaks on the internet
  • Xiaomi may release new Mi Mix Fold to face the Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Nokia T20 is the brand’s return to the tablet market with Unisoc chip and 2K screen

    • On today’s CT News: Twitch’s major leak, possible new folding by Xiaomi, an oval cell phone and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Felipe Demartini, Renan da Silva Dores, Igor Almenara, Alveni Lisboa and Gustavo de Lima Inácio. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    38

    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

