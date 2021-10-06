huawei-matebook-16-with-ryzen-chip-to-win-global-version

In May, Huawei officialized its MateBook notebook 09, with two choices of AMD processors and thin edge design, which ensures a more sophisticated look. Initially, the laptop was only introduced in the Chinese market, but now it looks like a global version will finally be released.

Huawei MateBook

arrives on the international market with an IPS LCD screen 50 inches with resolution of 1680 x 2520 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio . The device has very thin edges thanks to the integration of the webcam in the keyboard, which saves space above the screen — however the angle is not the best for video calls. In addition, it also has a fingerprint sensor built into the on/off key, to ensure more secure authentication.