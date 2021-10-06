Huawei MateBook 16 with Ryzen chip to win global version
In May, Huawei officialized its MateBook notebook 09, with two choices of AMD processors and thin edge design, which ensures a more sophisticated look. Initially, the laptop was only introduced in the Chinese market, but now it looks like a global version will finally be released.
Huawei MateBook
arrives on the international market with an IPS LCD screen 50 inches with resolution of 1680 x 2520 pixels and 3:2 aspect ratio . The device has very thin edges thanks to the integration of the webcam in the keyboard, which saves space above the screen — however the angle is not the best for video calls. In addition, it also has a fingerprint sensor built into the on/off key, to ensure more secure authentication.
The notebook is available with two different AMD processor versions — the most basic one comes with the Ryzen 5 chip H, while the most powerful edition arrives with Ryzen 7 5800H. In addition, the device is equipped with 32 GB of RAM memory and internal storage via SSD NVMe of 660 GB.

In terms of connectivity, the MateBook already supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It has two USB-A, two USB-C, one HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual microphone and speaker jacks.
The notebook is available with two different AMD processor versions — the most basic one comes with the Ryzen 5 chip
H, while the most powerful edition arrives with Ryzen 7 5800H. In addition, the device is equipped with 32 GB of RAM memory and internal storage via SSD NVMe of 660 GB.
In terms of connectivity, the MateBook already supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It has two USB-A, two USB-C, one HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual microphone and speaker jacks.
Another advantage is the presence of the resource Huawei Share, which allows you to mirror the screen from a Huawei smartphone to the notebook and even control mobile device functions. Finally, the laptop has a battery of 50 Wh and arrives with a 135 W USB-C charger for charging.
So far there is no forecast for launch on the global market, but it will hit stores with prices of approximately 1.50 euros (about BRL 6.2520 in conversion direct) for editing with Ryzen 5 and 1.135 euros (BRL 7. 199) for the model with Ryzen 7.
Source: The Verge
