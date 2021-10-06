Milk made in the laboratory does not require cows and tastes similar to the real thing

The startup Perfect Day, specialized in food technology, has developed a new technique that eliminates cows from the milk production process. According to the researchers, the system that uses milk proteins grown in the laboratory, reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%.

Compared to traditional methods of producing natural milk, the innovative system developed by Perfect Day consumes

% less water. In addition, the artificial food manufacturing process requires 60% less electrical energy to produce the same amount of milk.

“There are high-protein dairy alternatives, often made from plants, but they usually taste very different, and some people just don’t want to give up on real products. ”, says Perfect Day’s founder and CEO Ryan Pandya.

Laboratory milk

The milk production process begins with the cultivation of a genetically modified microflora for the fermentation of synthetic proteins. These microorganisms are fed with sugars, allowing the growth of molecules that will give rise to laboratory milk.

The proteins resulting from this process are molecularly identical to those found in natural milk. By mixing them with the right amount of fat, water and other ingredients, it is possible to create ice cream, cheese and other products that taste very similar to real milk.

“I think there is a radical change that is happening now. With this technology, we can really achieve the same kind of visual profile and flavors that consumers are used to finding when looking for a dairy-based food,” adds Pandya.

More tests

The report released by Perfect Day was prepared by independent researchers and external experts, but was not submitted to a deeper analysis on its feasibility or limitations for an artificial milk production away from the laboratory and on an industrial scale.

Products made with milk protein grown in the laboratory (Image: Reproduction/Perfect Day)

Scientists recognize that it is not possible to compare the performance of the entire system using only the production of proteins as a basis, as they represent only 3% of the ingredients found in cow’s milk, with also put by water, fat and other nutrients.

“We are aware of the need to carry out more tests, but what we have shown so far is that there is a more ecological and sustainable way to produce a milk protein without giving up the flavor found in the natural product, with a huge environmental gain”, concludes Ryan Pandya.

Source: Perfect Day

