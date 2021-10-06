Intel CEO assures that AMD's period of leadership is “over”
For many years, Intel has led the processor market by delivering solutions that are more advanced than competitors, with high-density architectures and efficiency. The situation has changed recently, due to the delays of the company’s 7 nm lithography, as well as the significant advances that its main rival, AMD, has made with the Ryzen processor family.
- Chip Crisis May Delay Intel ARC GPUs for Desktops
- Intel Alder Lake Line has a new look of leaked packaging
The situation has been reversed, and today it is considered that AMD has the advantage over Intel, with the red team taking strong market share in all segments. However, for the CEO of the blue team, Pat Gelsinger, the rival’s era of dominance is about to come to an end, as suggested by the executive in a recent interview with the websiteCRN.
Intel CEO says AMD leadership is “over”
During the interview, Gelsinger acknowledged the quality work that AMD has done recently, and revealed that Intel would not “dispute” the positive results from the rival. However, now that he is leading the company, the engineer says he has set an “intense pace” to make the company “the unquestionable leader” in all segments in which it operates.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
AMD has delivered solid work over the past two years. Let’s not belittle the good work they’ve done, but it kills Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids — Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel
Remember that this is not the first time that Gelsinger cites the rival’s positive results — the CEO said in an interview with financial analyst Pierre Ferragu that the The first generation of Alder Lake processors would be Intel’s “AMD Zen moment” in reference to advances provided by the competitor’s lauded microarchitecture.
Scheduled to debut in October, the Intel Alder Lake family is the first to bring a hybrid architecture to desktops in the Intel 7 process 10 nm, in a mix of high-performance P-Colors and low-power E-Colors. In addition to completely redesigned microarchitectures for each of the core types, the releases will debut technologies such as DDR5 memories and PCI-E 5.0 bus.
As part of the IDM 2.0 plan, Intel has already confirmed that the Qualcomm will be one of the customers to manufacture chips in the Intel process 82A (Image: Disclosure/Qualcomm)
Intel also has ambitious plans on other fronts, including the unprecedented opening of the company’s foundries to serve other chip makers, through a plan called IDM 2.0 . One of the confirmed and most surprising partners to adopt the Intel process 20A, scheduled for 2024, is Qualcomm, which intends to use the technology in future Snapdragon processors.
“Intel is back,” said Pat Gelsinger. “These are best-in-class products. We have the best supply situation. We have the best quality software assets. [Temos] the most respected and venerable technology brand in the industry.”
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
506260