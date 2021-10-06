Intel CEO assures that AMD's period of leadership is “over”

For many years, Intel has led the processor market by delivering solutions that are more advanced than competitors, with high-density architectures and efficiency. The situation has changed recently, due to the delays of the company’s 7 nm lithography, as well as the significant advances that its main rival, AMD, has made with the Ryzen processor family.

    • The situation has been reversed, and today it is considered that AMD has the advantage over Intel, with the red team taking strong market share in all segments. However, for the CEO of the blue team, Pat Gelsinger, the rival’s era of dominance is about to come to an end, as suggested by the executive in a recent interview with the website CRN.

    Intel CEO says AMD leadership is “over”

    During the interview, Gelsinger acknowledged the quality work that AMD has done recently, and revealed that Intel would not “dispute” the positive results from the rival. However, now that he is leading the company, the engineer says he has set an “intense pace” to make the company “the unquestionable leader” in all segments in which it operates.

      AMD has delivered solid work over the past two years. Let’s not belittle the good work they’ve done, but it kills Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids — Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel

      Remember that this is not the first time that Gelsinger cites the rival’s positive results — the CEO said in an interview with financial analyst Pierre Ferragu that the The first generation of Alder Lake processors would be Intel’s “AMD Zen moment” in reference to advances provided by the competitor’s lauded microarchitecture.

      Scheduled to debut in October, the Intel Alder Lake family is the first to bring a hybrid architecture to desktops in the Intel 7 process 10 nm, in a mix of high-performance P-Colors and low-power E-Colors. In addition to completely redesigned microarchitectures for each of the core types, the releases will debut technologies such as DDR5 memories and PCI-E 5.0 bus.

      Intel CEO since February 1024, Pat Gelsinger has put the company on an “intense pace” and believes the Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids lines will be “the end of leadership” for AMD(Image: Disclosure/Intel)

      The Sapphire Rapids line will deliver the same benefits, including Intel 7 Lithograph, DDR5 memories and PCI-E 5.0, but should only bring P-Colours performance, considering the higher processing demands that servers and data centers demand. Another important point highlighted by the executive is that Intel should not depend only on hardware from now on.

      Intel studies offering software solutions as a service

        Still in conversation with CRN

        , Pat Gelsinger associates the 12 years spent away from Intel, working for giants like VMware, specialized in IT services via the cloud, and Dell EMC, of ​​servers and computers for companies, with 11 years Steve Jobs spent away from Apple. According to the executive, as well as the co-founder of Apple, this period gave him the opportunity to “learn many things”.

        Intel is studying to expand its operations and offer new software services for companies, with a focus in data performance and security (Image: Disclosure/Intel)

        One is the importance of software — for Gelsinger, offering hardware without software support “is a bug”. As such, the Santa Clara giant is studying ways to offer software-as-a-service features to enterprises, something Nvidia already does with solutions like Nvidia AI Enterprise.

        Among the possibilities would be the offer of Intel’s telemetry technologies, through which the brand’s processors monitor in real time the operation of the machine to warn of low levels of performance or high consumption. The CTO and head of the company’s software division, Greg Lavender, also suggested an expansion of these features, with functions related to data security.

As part of the IDM 2.0 plan, Intel has already confirmed that the Qualcomm will be one of the customers to manufacture chips in the Intel process 82A (Image: Disclosure/Qualcomm)

Intel also has ambitious plans on other fronts, including the unprecedented opening of the company’s foundries to serve other chip makers, through a plan called IDM 2.0 . One of the confirmed and most surprising partners to adopt the Intel process 20A, scheduled for 2024, is Qualcomm, which intends to use the technology in future Snapdragon processors.

“Intel is back,” said Pat Gelsinger. “These are best-in-class products. We have the best supply situation. We have the best quality software assets. [Temos] the most respected and venerable technology brand in the industry.”

Source: CRN (1, 2), TechRadar, Tom’s Hardware

