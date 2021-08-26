harbhajan on kevin pietersen predictions: kevin pietersen predictions for india vs england 3rd test at Headingley; harbhajan singh react on kevin pietersen predictions; IND vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen made a big prediction about the third test, Bhajji gave such a reaction

Leeds

India dismissed both the openers but that was not enough to put pressure on England as the hosts extended their lead to 104 runs by lunch on the second day of the third Test on Thursday. England went ahead with 120 runs without losing a wicket and added 62 runs in the morning session, taking their first innings score of 182 for two by lunch. The Indian team was reduced to 78 runs in the first innings.

During this, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has predicted in a tweet. He has said that India will lose this match. KP wrote in the tweet- Moeen Ali will take 6 wickets on Sunday and the series will be broken by 1-1. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh reacted strongly to this. He wrote – This is a statement KP… Let us see what happens.

Let us tell you that Mohammed Shami looked the most dangerous of the four fast bowlers of India on the second day of the match, the rest did not get the benefit of seam or swing movement for the second day in a row. Shami bowled ‘Round the Wicket’ in the first hour of the game as Rory Burns (61 off 153 balls) was bowled. Burns tried to play a cover drive off Shami’s superb delivery, but his off-stump was uprooted. Thus ended the first wicket partnership of 135 runs between Burns and Haseeb Hameed.

India got the second wicket by Ravindra Jadeja, who bowled Hameed (68 runs in 95 balls) in his very first over of the day. The left-arm spinner took the big wicket of Hameed frozen on the crease on his beautiful ball. David Malan, playing his first Test in three years, seems to be in good form and is at the crease after scoring 27 runs. The in-form captain Joe Root is playing with him after scoring 14 runs.

Mohammed Shami Bowled Rory Burns: Wow what a ball! Mohammed Shami clean bowled Rory Burns, the batsman kept watching like this

Despite these two setbacks, India will have to try something special to return to the match. Ishant Sharma opened the bowling for India in the morning session, though he struggled to find the right line and length on the pitch. The Indian pace attack relies more on seam than swing but they could not get much movement off the pitch.

IND vs ENG: India will lose… Bhajji reacted to Kevin Pietersen’s prediction