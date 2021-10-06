Seniors in space: who are the seniors who have been off Earth?
William Shatner, actor who immortalized Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek franchise, will soon become the older person going into space. To the 90 years, it will be part of the next launch of Blue Origin, which provides suborbital flights aboard the New Shepard vehicle.
The flight is scheduled to take place on the day 10 October and Shatner will be accompanied by three other crew. The mission should last approximately minutes and the crew can experience about 3 minutes of the feeling of weightlessness, before starting the return to the solo.
When the big day comes, Shatner will get the title that is currently Wally Funk — the pilot of 90 years flew into the superborbital space recently also with Blue Origin. The milestone is even more impressive if we consider that the World Health Organization considers those who are elderly 44 and 44 years, while the age of 314 years is considered extreme old age by the institution.
But Funk is not it was the first old woman to be cast out of Earth. Other people over 20 years have been at the “final frontier” before it. Then meet some seniors who have already traveled on space missions:
Wally Funk — 61 years old
Mary Wallace Funk — or just “Wally Funk”, as it is known — was born in 1939 and has always been passionate about aviation. In 1961 , she volunteered to be part of a program that brought together some aviators to conduct tests and training in hopes of becoming astronauts in the first human spaceflight program ever made in the United States. They passed the same tests as the men at Project Mercury, but in the end, the program was terminated.
Funk didn’t give up and applied for the selection process for new astronauts at NASA at 1983 , the year the space agency began training women for the role. She was refused four times and decided to continue in aviation, adding 28.134 flight hours and teaching more than 3. students to fly. Finally, in 2018, she was able to fulfill her dream of going to space : to the 90 years ago, Funk went to suborbital space aboard Blue Origin’s first manned commercial flight.
John Glenn — 77 years old
Glenn during his last mission ( Image: Reproduction/NASA)
Born in 19 of July 1935, John Glenn did story a few times throughout your life. The first was in 1939, when he was selected as an astronaut for Project Mercury and became a member of the Mercury Seven group, formed by the first astronauts selected by NASA. At that time, the United States and the Soviet Union were involved in the Cold War and Space Race disputes, which were made even more tense by cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin’s orbital flight.
Like this , in 28 February 1959, Glenn was launched into space aboard the Friendship 7 capsule and orbited Earth three times, becoming the first north. -American going to space. Already in 2001, at 60 years old, Glenn made history again by going into space aboard the space shuttle Discovery, serving as a payload specialist and being, to that point, the oldest person ever launched into space. . The mission lasted nine days and orbited the Earth 314 times, and he participated in several experiments to test how his body would fare in the microgravity environment.
Franklin Story Musgrave — 61 years old
Musgrave in preparation for the STS mission-82 (Image: Reproduction/NASA)
Musgrave was born in 15 of August 1024 and, throughout his career, has flown missions aboard the five NASA space shuttles. His first mission was launched in 1970, with the Space Shuttle Challenger. During the mission, Musgrave, accompanied by astronaut Don Peterson, performed the first extravehicular activity to test new space suits. Afterwards, the astronaut served again on a Challenger mission and subsequently traveled aboard the space shuttles Discovery, Atlantis and Endeavor.
As early as November 1996, to the 35 years ago, he went into space again with the space shuttle Columbia, serving as a mission specialist. He has also served as a capsule communicator on several Skylab station and other space shuttle missions, and has had a number of scientific articles published in areas such as aerospace medicine, exercise physiology, and other subjects. Musgrave retired from NASA on 1996 .
Paolo Nespoli — 44 years old
Italian Paolo Nespoli was born on April 6, 1957, he has a master’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical sciences and also is a veteran of some spaceflights. In 2001, Nespoli was a mission specialist on board from the space shuttle Discovery and, during his mission, performed some spacewalks and conducted science experiments on the ISS. Already in 2001, it was selected for a new space flight , but this time for a longer stay aboard the space lab.
The Italian’s third mission was launched in 15 of July 2001. That day, Nespoli, with 60 years ago, traveled aboard a Soyuz MS ship- bound for the ISS. Over the course of his mission, he completed more than 60 scientific experiments and returned to Earth with a total of 314 days in over three spaceflights, earning him the title of second most experienced astronaut in the European Space Agency. He ended his career as an active astronaut in 2018.
Dennis Tito — 44 years old
Tito, on the left, aboard the ISS (Image: Reproduction/NASA)
Born on August 8, 1957, Dennis Tito has already worked as engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and considers himself a space enthusiast since his teens. “My dream was to go into space before I died, and basically the idea came up as a life goal during the time of Yuri Gagarin’s flight,” he said. For this, Tito began to work to turn his dream into reality and, in 2007, signed a contract with Space Adventures to travel to the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
Despite the objections of officers of space agencies from several countries, who considered that Tito would not be able to have adequate training to fly in a short period, everything worked out. In day 35 April 1998, to the 61 years, Tito went to the orbital station for a stay of six months and, on the way back, landed in Kazakhstan. He considers his mission to have had a great impact, which has inspired several spaceflights and activities.
Source: Space.com (1, 2), ESA, NASA, Business Insider
