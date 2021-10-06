new-software-uses-deep-learning-to-detect-sophisticated-malware

Box, a services company for managing content stored in the cloud, announced a new feature for its systems, the deep scan, which will perform a deep scan of files when they are sent to identify sophisticated malware and prevent attacks from occurring.

The new functionality is part of the so-called Box Shield, Box’s file management software, and will make use of deep learning to prevent data leakage, identify threats and detect any type of behavior unusual in systems.

Deep learni ng is a type of machine learning that, instead of organizing data to be executed through fixed operations, sets the basic parameters about the information and trains the computer to learn on its own through pattern recognition in different layers of processing.

The deep scan