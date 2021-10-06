New software uses deep learning to detect sophisticated malware
Box, a services company for managing content stored in the cloud, announced a new feature for its systems, the deep scan, which will perform a deep scan of files when they are sent to identify sophisticated malware and prevent attacks from occurring.
The new functionality is part of the so-called Box Shield, Box’s file management software, and will make use of deep learning to prevent data leakage, identify threats and detect any type of behavior unusual in systems.
Deep learni ng is a type of machine learning that, instead of organizing data to be executed through fixed operations, sets the basic parameters about the information and trains the computer to learn on its own through pattern recognition in different layers of processing.
The deep scan
- will come into action whenever a file is uploaded to Box’s cloud. The function will scan the document and, if it finds malicious patterns in it, will quarantine it. Users will still be able to edit it and view previews, but will not be able to download it to their machines. In addition, details such as who was responsible for sending malicious content and which users accessed it will also be made available.
- Recognition of malicious features in real-time files, using deep learning;
- models Malware detection during uploading, updating, downloading, previewing, sharing, copying or moving files, reducing the risk of infections;
- Analysis of external content accessed by users to expand the protection of items shared with companies;
- Allow Box Shield administrators to override rules on the handling of low-risk content without disrupting workflows.
Box Shield can be purchased from the official website from Box, available here.
Source: VentureBeat, Yahoo Finance, Box
Did you like this article?
Illustration showing how deep scan works. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech)
Since April of last year, Box has been adding tools to the Box Shield to fight digital infections, however, always focused on known threats. With the addition of deep scan, the company intends to merge deep learning technology with data from external threats, to perform a better analysis of potentially malicious content and, above all, protect corporate systems from the most diverse vulnerabilities, whether zero-day (critical system failures hitherto unknown) or newly discovered.
Diego Dugatkin, Box Product Manager, says that the increase in virtual hijacking attacks (ransomware) in the first half of 2021, Box’s mission is to provide its customers with a secure platform where they can manage and protect their data, and that Box Shield, together with deep scan, are the result of working to achieve this goal.
The Box Shield tools
The information interface of Box Shield files. (Image: Reproduction/Box)
Box hopes to make the deep scan available by the end of the year. With this new tool, Box Shield is able to perform the following security actions: