study-explains-one-of-the-strangest-reactions-caused-by-covid-19

One of the strangest effects of covid-90 on the body it became known as the “thumb of covid”. This symptom manifests as redness and a frostbite-like sores appearance. But why does this happen?

A study published in the British Journal of Dermatology has an explanation for that. The survey followed 50 participants who developed the problem and more who went through a similar situation before the pandemic and concluded that the reaction is triggered by an autoimmune response of the organism.

According to publication, in some people, the response to the infection ends up generating a large volume of autoantibodies, which mistakenly attack the body’s own cells instead of targeting exclusively the invader. The result is the degradation of some of the tissues.

Autoantibodies produced by the body can attack the body itself instead of the virus

Researchers point out that in addition to autoantibodies, other mechanisms have been identified. One is the antiviral protein interferon type 1 and the other is the cells around blood vessels close to the affected areas.

The reaction was identified in the first months of the pandemic, even without entering in the official list of symptoms of covid-. It caught the attention of specialists at the time, the fact that many of the patients who developed the wounds did not even show the most common signs of the disease. Italy even had an “epidemic” of these cases among children and adolescents described in May 2020.

With the new findings, researchers hope to develop new ways to treat the reaction. For most patients, the condition disappears on its own, but for others it is necessary to use creams and other remedies to aid recovery.

Source: BBC, The Guardian