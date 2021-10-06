baden-baden-and-mercado-livre-offer-beer-tasting-with-vr-immersion

Mercado Livre and Baden Baden — one of the first craft beer brands in Brazil — have teamed up to launch a drink tasting action while taking advantage of virtual reality resources. The intention, according to the brewer, is to stimulate the various senses of drink lovers while enjoying its flavor.

This is not the first time that Baden Baden has created something like this — last year the company has already combined the consumption of its products with a virtual experience and, now, it joins the Mercado Livre for the first time to continue the tradition.

After the success of the last This year, we resumed this innovative project that offers a taste like never before to artisan beer lovers. Through the different styles of Baden Baden, we invite the consumer to live a unique and surprising experience.

— Lucas Pires, marketing manager of the HEINEKEN Brazil group

(Image: Reproduction/Baden Baden)

With this action, brewery customers who buy a kit with three cans — in Pilsen, IPA and Witbier styles — in the brand’s store in Mercado Livre, they will receive cardboard virtual reality glasses to increase the feeling of immersion while they enjoy the drinks.

According to the brand, consumers they will be able to play videos on the company’s official website and, with that, “they will have their hearing, vision, smell and taste stimulated during the journey, which promotes an immersion in the brand’s 4 styles – Crystal, Witbier, Golden Ale and IPA – highlighting the aromas , flavors and ingredients of each of the liquids.”

Baden and Baden also highlights that the videos were produced in real time to further enhance the feeling of immersion with the content and consumers they will still be able to reposition the display to have access to new angles and viewing positions in 73 degrees.