How to Fix Image Lighting and Brightness in Google Meet Video Calls
Over the last few months, Google Meet (Android l iOS l Web) and other video conferencing applications have registered a significant increase in their user base and, along with this, gained new features . In this wave of improvements, the Google platform launched a function whose objective is to correct image lighting and increase the quality of calls.
After all, in an age of video calling, it’s not uncommon come across dimly lit videos — which, when paired with poor quality webcams and unstable internet connections, create a pretty nasty combo.
Fortunately, one of these problems already has a solution: when If you can’t use natural light or a lighting fixture, turn on Google Meet’s automatic light correction. See how to do it below.
Step 1:
Go to Google Meet on your mobile phone and join a video call. Then open the menu via the three-dot button located at the bottom of the screen; Step 2:
in the window that will be displayed next, select “Settings”;
Step 3:
Find the command “Adjust video for low light” and enable the resource.
Ready! Now you know how to fix image lighting and brightness in Google Meet video calls.
