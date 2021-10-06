How to Fix Image Lighting and Brightness in Google Meet Video Calls

Over the last few months, Google Meet (Android l iOS l Web) and other video conferencing applications have registered a significant increase in their user base and, along with this, gained new features . In this wave of improvements, the Google platform launched a function whose objective is to correct image lighting and increase the quality of calls.

    • After all, in an age of video calling, it’s not uncommon come across dimly lit videos — which, when paired with poor quality webcams and unstable internet connections, create a pretty nasty combo.

    Fortunately, one of these problems already has a solution: when If you can’t use natural light or a lighting fixture, turn on Google Meet’s automatic light correction. See how to do it below.

    How to Fix Lighting in Google Meet Video Calls

    Through the application

    Step 1:

    Go to Google Meet on your mobile phone and join a video call. Then open the menu via the three-dot button located at the bottom of the screen;

    Access the menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

    in the window that will be displayed next, select “Settings”;

    Enter the Google Meet settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    Find the command “Adjust video for low light” and enable the resource.

    Activate the feature. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    By the Web version

    Step 1:

    on Google Meet for desktop, follow the same path. Start by accessing the three-dot menu at the bottom of the screen;

    The path in the web version is the same: what changes is the arrangement of the buttons. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

    Once that is done, click on “Settings”;

    Access the program settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    Then on the left of the page, click on the “Video” tab and then “Adjust video lighting”.

    Enable the function to have a brighter image. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Ready! Now you know how to fix image lighting and brightness in Google Meet video calls.

