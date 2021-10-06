how-to-fix-image-lighting-and-brightness-in-google-meet-video-calls

Over the last few months, Google Meet (Android l iOS l Web) and other video conferencing applications have registered a significant increase in their user base and, along with this, gained new features . In this wave of improvements, the Google platform launched a function whose objective is to correct image lighting and increase the quality of calls.

After all, in an age of video calling, it’s not uncommon come across dimly lit videos — which, when paired with poor quality webcams and unstable internet connections, create a pretty nasty combo.

Fortunately, one of these problems already has a solution: when If you can’t use natural light or a lighting fixture, turn on Google Meet’s automatic light correction. See how to do it below.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! How to Fix Lighting in Google Meet Video Calls Through the application Step 1: Go to Google Meet on your mobile phone and join a video call. Then open the menu via the three-dot button located at the bottom of the screen; Access the menu. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: in the window that will be displayed next, select “Settings”; Enter the Google Meet settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Find the command “Adjust video for low light” and enable the resource.