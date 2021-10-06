ipad-9-and-new-ipad-mini-gain-approval-and-should-come-to-brazil

Apple held an event in September where it presented a series of new products, such as the new generation of iPhone smartphones 12, the Apple Watch Series 7 and two new iPads, which are the 9th generation iPad and 6th generation iPad Mini.

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone , iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have already been approved and can be sold in Brazil at any time. Now, the two Apple tablets were also approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and also have a green flag for arrival in the country.

These are the certification of models A2602, which is the iPad 9, and A2567, intended for the iPad Mini 6. Unfortunately, the brand has yet to reveal availability details in the country.