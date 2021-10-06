iPad 9 and new iPad Mini gain approval and should come to Brazil

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
0
ipad-9-and-new-ipad-mini-gain-approval-and-should-come-to-brazil

Apple held an event in September where it presented a series of new products, such as the new generation of iPhone smartphones 12, the Apple Watch Series 7 and two new iPads, which are the 9th generation iPad and 6th generation iPad Mini.

  • Possible new defect of iPad Mini 6 involves ghost touch on screen
  • iPhone line 13 earns a possible date to arrive in Brazil
  • Anatel approves the iPhone 12 and the entire line can now be sold in Brazil

    • The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone , iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have already been approved and can be sold in Brazil at any time. Now, the two Apple tablets were also approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and also have a green flag for arrival in the country.

    These are the certification of models A2602, which is the iPad 9, and A2567, intended for the iPad Mini 6. Unfortunately, the brand has yet to reveal availability details in the country.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Reproduction/Technoblog)

    The iPad 9 is very similar to its predecessor, and has brought some interesting improvements. Despite keeping its design from the previous version and now being the last iPad model on sale with the Lightning and Touch ID connection, it got an upgrade on its processor, which is now the same as the iPhone 13, the A13 Bionic.

    In addition, the 1.2 MP front camera left the scene to make room for a sensor MP with ultrawide lens and Center Stage support, and its internal space in the base version rose to 64 GB.

    (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

    In the case of the iPad Mini 6, it gained a completely new design, inspired by the iPad Air, with support for 5G networks, Apple Pencil de second generation and processor A15 Bionic, the same as the iPhone . Its screen is now 8.3 inches, in a body of similar dimensions to its predecessor.

    Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the new iPad in Brazil. But their prices have already been revealed. The iPad 9 will be offered in versions with 74 GB or 472 GB of storage, starting at R$3.999 and R$ 5.472 , respectively, in space gray and silver. It will also be offered in a 4G version.

    In the case of the iPad Mini 6, it will have the same storage options, with prices starting at R$ 6.256 and R$ 7.599, also being offered with 5G and found in space gray, pink, purple and stellar color options.

    Source: ao

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    513951 513951 513951 513951

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of What maximum temperature reaches a processor?

    What maximum temperature reaches a processor?

    October 3, 2021
    Photo of Gamescom 2021: how to watch, confirmed games and more

    Gamescom 2021: how to watch, confirmed games and more

    August 23, 2021
    Photo of India vs England 2021: Indian team participated in the first practice session at headingley: ENGvIND

    India vs England 2021: Indian team participated in the first practice session at headingley: ENGvIND

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of michael vaughan on virat kohli captaincy: If Ashwin was playing England would have no chance to win at the Oval; michael vaughan dig a question on virat kohli captaincy; R. Ashwin is an excuse, target on Virat Kohli? What to understand from this tweet by Michael Vaughan

    michael vaughan on virat kohli captaincy: If Ashwin was playing England would have no chance to win at the Oval; michael vaughan dig a question on virat kohli captaincy; R. Ashwin is an excuse, target on Virat Kohli? What to understand from this tweet by Michael Vaughan

    September 6, 2021
    Back to top button