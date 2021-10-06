iPad 9 and new iPad Mini gain approval and should come to Brazil
Apple held an event in September where it presented a series of new products, such as the new generation of iPhone smartphones 12, the Apple Watch Series 7 and two new iPads, which are the 9th generation iPad and 6th generation iPad Mini.
The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone , iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have already been approved and can be sold in Brazil at any time. Now, the two Apple tablets were also approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and also have a green flag for arrival in the country.
These are the certification of models A2602, which is the iPad 9, and A2567, intended for the iPad Mini 6. Unfortunately, the brand has yet to reveal availability details in the country.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The iPad 9 is very similar to its predecessor, and has brought some interesting improvements. Despite keeping its design from the previous version and now being the last iPad model on sale with the Lightning and Touch ID connection, it got an upgrade on its processor, which is now the same as the iPhone 13, the A13 Bionic. In addition, the 1.2 MP front camera left the scene to make room for a sensor MP with ultrawide lens and Center Stage support, and its internal space in the base version rose to 64 GB.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The iPad 9 is very similar to its predecessor, and has brought some interesting improvements. Despite keeping its design from the previous version and now being the last iPad model on sale with the Lightning and Touch ID connection, it got an upgrade on its processor, which is now the same as the iPhone 13, the A13 Bionic.
In addition, the 1.2 MP front camera left the scene to make room for a sensor MP with ultrawide lens and Center Stage support, and its internal space in the base version rose to 64 GB.
In the case of the iPad Mini 6, it gained a completely new design, inspired by the iPad Air, with support for 5G networks, Apple Pencil de second generation and processor A15 Bionic, the same as the iPhone . Its screen is now 8.3 inches, in a body of similar dimensions to its predecessor.
Unfortunately, there is still no date for the presentation of the new iPad in Brazil. But their prices have already been revealed. The iPad 9 will be offered in versions with 74 GB or 472 GB of storage, starting at R$3.999 and R$ 5.472 , respectively, in space gray and silver. It will also be offered in a 4G version.
In the case of the iPad Mini 6, it will have the same storage options, with prices starting at R$ 6.256 and R$ 7.599, also being offered with 5G and found in space gray, pink, purple and stellar color options.
Source: ao
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
513951 513951 513951 513951