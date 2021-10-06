how-to-report-fake-news-on-whatsapp

WhatsApp (Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) has become, over the last few years, a true means of disseminating fake news. Fortunately, the messenger has a mechanism for reporting questionable messages. This group includes not only fake news, but also spam and other content that contravenes the application’s guidelines.

After reporting a contact or group, the last five messages received will be sent to WhatsApp for analysis. It is important to note that the application does not notify anyone of the complaint. The option is available in all versions of the messenger and, in this tutorial,

Canaltech

teaches you step by step in each one of them.

By Android

Step 1: access WhatsApp and, on your Android phone, open a private conversation or group chat. Once that’s done, tap the name at the top of the screen.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Access the conversation and enter the options of profile or group. (Image: Igor Almenara/Screenshot)

Step 2:

then select the option “More”.

Under “More”, you will see the function you are looking for. (Image: Igor Almenara/Screenshot)

Step 3: among the commands that will be displayed in the sequence, click on “Report”.

Click on the indicated command. (Image: Igor Almenara/Screenshot)

Step 4: To complete, confirm the action by clicking “Report” once more. At this point, it is possible to delete the message logs. To do so, check “Leave the group and delete conversation”.

Confirm the action to conclude. (Image: Igor Almenara/Screenshot)

By iOS

Step 1: on iOS, the process starts the same way. Click on the group or contact name at the top of the conversation.

Click on the name the group or contact. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: then swipe to the bottom of the screen and select the “Report contact” option.

On this screen, there are also the commands “Clear conversation” and “Block contact “. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Finally, tap “Report”. When the action is directed to contacts, it is possible to trigger the lock simultaneously. To do this, just choose the first option displayed in the lower window.

Confirm the decision. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

By computer (Desktop and Web)

Step 1: In the web or desktop version, the path is similar to iOS. To get started, click on the name of the profile or group.

Access the information screen for the profile or group in question. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: in the side window that will appear on the WhatsApp screen, locate and click on the command “Report contact/group”.

Choose the report command. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)