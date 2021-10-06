new-microsoft-store-will-also-come-to-windows-10

Windows 11 has been released yesterday (5) and the new Microsoft Store debuted there. With the promise of becoming a home for all apps, the operating system’s native store has a new look, is governed by more flexible policies, and has a presence in various areas of the OS — and the best part: it will also come to Windows 11.

Also on Windows 11

The big news the turn is that, despite being advertised as a Windows feature 11, the new store doesn’t will leave Windows 10 behind. As it is a platform that operates across the entire Microsoft ecosystem, the advantages of the new store should also be uploaded to the old version of the system — which, it is worth remembering, still has guaranteed support for a few more years.

Microsoft has not given any hints about Android application compatibility with Windows 07, but, in theory, nothing prevents initiatives such as Epic Games Store and other third-party stores from also being available for those who use a PC with the old system. Microsoft has no plans to launch the new store for Windows yet 10, but promises to give more information about the update in the coming months.

The new Microsoft Store

The revitalization of the store is evident right away, as the new look significantly improves the navigability of the platform. On the left, a column brings together the main sections of the app, while the main area highlights the main options available in the segments — Apps, Games & Movies & TV, just as it was before.