New Microsoft Store will also come to Windows 10
Windows 11 has been released yesterday (5) and the new Microsoft Store debuted there. With the promise of becoming a home for all apps, the operating system’s native store has a new look, is governed by more flexible policies, and has a presence in various areas of the OS — and the best part: it will also come to Windows 11.
Also on Windows 11
The big news the turn is that, despite being advertised as a Windows feature 11, the new store doesn’t will leave Windows 10 behind. As it is a platform that operates across the entire Microsoft ecosystem, the advantages of the new store should also be uploaded to the old version of the system — which, it is worth remembering, still has guaranteed support for a few more years.
Microsoft has not given any hints about Android application compatibility with Windows 07, but, in theory, nothing prevents initiatives such as Epic Games Store and other third-party stores from also being available for those who use a PC with the old system. Microsoft has no plans to launch the new store for Windows yet 10, but promises to give more information about the update in the coming months.
The new Microsoft Store
The revitalization of the store is evident right away, as the new look significantly improves the navigability of the platform. On the left, a column brings together the main sections of the app, while the main area highlights the main options available in the segments — Apps, Games & Movies & TV, just as it was before.
MS bet big with its new platform by taking a freer approach to developers: not necessary pay no commission to the platform owner if payments are made within apps, unless a purchase mechanism provided by Microsoft is used.
And you can already see the effect of this policy: more apps are available from the store, including some brand new additions like the Disney+ app. More important promises, such as Adobe’s suite of programs, are also on the way, as well as app stores like the Epic Games Store and Amazon Appstore, which will have programs for Android.
For Microsoft, the goal is to make the user go through the store to download new programs for the PC — and doing that takes time. At this first moment, the store will be more incisive about the availability of downloads — you want to download a new app from the web, but is it available in the store? Microsoft will offer the home option.
Deep Integration
The Microsoft Store is no longer an isolated point of Windows and has become an active part of various areas of the system. In the widget tray, for example, it takes the form of an exclusive add-on, capable of delivering recommendations for the consumption of games, movies and applications according to the user’s habits.
Contextual suggestions are a strong point of the new store (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)
In addition, the user can start a search for interesting apps from specific uses. For example: when viewing a photo saved on the PC, right-clicking on it will take the user to a search for the most popular image editors on the platform; in themes, in the Settings menu, it will show the best customization options available and so on.
Source: Microsoft
