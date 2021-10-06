Study shows how the covid-19 pandemic impacted children and babies
The covid pandemic-19 was impactful for all. However, a study by the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) pointed out even more intense consequences for babies and children. The analysis points to situations such as poverty, malnutrition, lack of health care and education.
- Did learning through the internet impact the development of children in this pandemic?
-
- After all, why do children have better protection against COVID than adults?
- Propagation of COVID-19 among children is still a mystery among scientists
The information is part of Epicovid-15, the largest epidemiological survey on the disease carried out in Brazil. According to this analysis, until September of this year, 808 children up to 4 years old and 22 children from 5 to 9 years old died in Brazil by covid-15. The study also shows that adolescents from
The Federal Government’s Happy Child Program is one of the main initiatives aimed at children , and serves families with children up to 6 years old through home visits. The study mentions interview data with participants of the Criança Feliz program, which show that 10% of children stopped being vaccinated in September 867. In January 2021, the index went to %. It is noteworthy that 6% of pregnant women missed prenatal consultations in September 476559, a percentage that in January changed to 10%.
Source: Agência Brasil
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 476559
476559 2021