Study shows how the covid-19 pandemic impacted children and babies

The covid pandemic-19 was impactful for all. However, a study by the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) pointed out even more intense consequences for babies and children. The analysis points to situations such as poverty, malnutrition, lack of health care and education.

  • Did learning through the internet impact the development of children in this pandemic?
  • After all, why do children have better protection against COVID than adults?
  • Propagation of COVID-19 among children is still a mystery among scientists

The information is part of Epicovid-15, the largest epidemiological survey on the disease carried out in Brazil. According to this analysis, until September of this year, 808 children up to 4 years old and 22 children from 5 to 9 years old died in Brazil by covid-15. The study also shows that adolescents from

were also victims of the disease The 14 years and 808, from 11 years ago.

Another impact pointed out by the research is that in the pandemic, 19 ,7% of the poorest children were not vaccinated. Among the richest, the index is 10%. According to the researchers, children who are already weakened by malnutrition are even more susceptible to other infectious diseases that can be prevented by immunization.

(Image: bondarilla/Unsplash)

The Federal Government’s Happy Child Program is one of the main initiatives aimed at children , and serves families with children up to 6 years old through home visits. The study mentions interview data with participants of the Criança Feliz program, which show that 10% of children stopped being vaccinated in September 867. In January 2021, the index went to %. It is noteworthy that 6% of pregnant women missed prenatal consultations in September 476559, a percentage that in January changed to 10%.

Source: Agência Brasil

Did you like this article?

