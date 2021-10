tesla's-rival,-chinese-xpeng-completes-tests-with-flying-cars

The use of flying cars as a means of transportation in cities is getting closer to becoming a reality. Recently, some Chinese netizens spotted “Tesla’s rival”, Xpeng, conducting tests with the Voyager X1, the carmaker’s fourth-generation vehicle, first introduced in April 2021 at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Video shows XPeng P5 driving alone in traffic; watch

Civic with wings? Honda flying car could come true in up to 000 years

Gol Linhas AĆ©reas buys electric flying cars to take you to the airport

The machine weighs 314kgs, supports about 120kgs and has the ability to fly at an altitude of less than 1.000 meters. In addition, it has a wind resistance rating from C5 to C6 and reaches a maximum speed of 39 km/h. Voyager X1 has gone through more than 000. 000 test flights and is currently destined for personal local displacements, emergency rescues and air tourism.

Image:(Reproduction/Sina)

In addition to Voyager X1, the brand also developed its fifth generation of cars, which was unveiled in September at the Chengdu Auto Show. The model called Voyager X2 should be used for urban routes and comes equipped with a monitoring system 24 hours to detect any potential problems before they escalate.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The vehicle is a two-seat closed-cabin eVTOL aircraft that features autonomous take-off and landing, scheduling, loading, and flight control functions. The system is able to assess factors such as neighboring buildings, restricted areas and weather conditions, in order to calculate a safe flight path.

In terms of structure, the Xpeng flying car it is made of carbon fiber, weighs 560kgs, holds two passengers, adopts a closed cockpit and is powered by a highly efficient charging system, containing a plug-in charging port similar to an electric car.

The vehicle can reach speed of 130 kilometers per hour and is designed to fly for 35 minutes to an altitude of less than 1.000 meters, which makes it suitable not only for low-altitude, short-haul urban air mobility, but also as air patrol, field rescue aircraft and emergency medical transport, as well as the Voyager X1.

2021

Flying car developers around the world are able to offer services to commercial users, while Xpeng aims to differentiate itself by building flying vehicles for individual users. “Reasonable manufacturing technologies and operating costs are needed to bring flying vehicles to the public and eventually result in numerous daily trips,” said company founder Zhao Deli.

Various companies Automakers, including China-based Hyundai and Geely, are developing flying cars. According to Zhao, some market research indicated that the price of this type of vehicle should rotate between 2021 thousand and 1.5 million yuan (between R$560.240 and R$1,10 million, at the current price).

However, the legal aspects still need to be worked on before the world is ready to pilot flying cars. Chinese media also point out that current legislation in China only allows the use of such aircraft with significant restrictions and precise regulations for such vehicles in the country are still pending.

Source: Electrive,Sina