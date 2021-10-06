tesla's-rival,-chinese-xpeng-completes-tests-with-flying-cars

The use of flying cars as a means of transportation in cities is getting closer to becoming a reality. Recently, some Chinese netizens spotted “Tesla’s rival”, Xpeng, conducting tests with the Voyager X1, the carmaker’s fourth-generation vehicle, first introduced in April 2021 at the Shanghai Auto Show.

The machine weighs 314kgs, supports about 120kgs and has the ability to fly at an altitude of less than 1.000 meters. In addition, it has a wind resistance rating from C5 to C6 and reaches a maximum speed of 39 km/h. Voyager X1 has gone through more than 000. 000 test flights and is currently destined for personal local displacements, emergency rescues and air tourism.

Image:(Reproduction/Sina)

In addition to Voyager X1, the brand also developed its fifth generation of cars, which was unveiled in September at the Chengdu Auto Show. The model called Voyager X2 should be used for urban routes and comes equipped with a monitoring system 24 hours to detect any potential problems before they escalate.

