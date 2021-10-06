blockchain-can-make-communication-between-drones-intrusion-proof

Researchers at MIT, in the USA, in partnership with the Polytechnic University of Madrid, in Spain, have developed a tool that promises to make communication between robot teams safer. The new system is based on a technology known as blockchain, used to validate transactions.

Blockchain in addition to Bitcoin: 8 innovative applications

Understand how blockchains work

Microsoft plans to use Ethereum’s blockchain to fight piracy

The blockchain allows the creation of a tamper-proof record of messages issued by the leaders of a drone swarm, for example. This system makes it easy to identify inconsistencies in the information trail, preventing the entire team from being compromised, even if one member is tricked by a malicious attacker.

“Leaders use tokens to signal movements and add transactions to the communication chain. The amount of tokens is limited, so when hacked robots transmit too much false information to the gang, the system automatically disconnects the compromised drone”, explains engineering professor Eduardo Castelló, the study’s lead author.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Blockchain

Although a blockchain is commonly used as a ledger for cryptocurrency transactions, this technology can also be used to increase security in communication systems. As the data structures stored in blocks are connected in a chain, this process is able to identify subtle variations in transmission.

Image shows a team of robots collaborating to search for lost objects (Image: Reproduction/MIT) In the simulation carried out by the researchers, the information stored in each block corresponded to the instructions that a leader robot should transmit to its followers. When a malicious robot tried to change the content of an element, that block was disconnected from the chain, causing the gang to ignore the false instructions. “If five leaders send messages telling followers to go north, and a leader asks them to go west, the robots can ignore this inconsistent information. Even if one of them moved west by mistake, the deluded robot would eventually notice the error when comparing its moves with the transactions stored in the blockchain,” adds Castelló. Tokens In the system designed by the scientists, each leader receives a limited number of tokens used to add information to the communication chain. If the robots in the group find that the data is false, comparing the blocks transmitted by other leaders, that leader loses a token until he can no longer send messages. “We imagine a system in which to lie it costs money. When malicious robots run out of tokens, they can no longer spread lies. Therefore, you can limit or restrict the amount of lies accepted by the gang, avoiding communication failures”, recalls Castelló. Limited number of tokens prevents group robots from being tricked by malicious leaders (Image: Vanitjan/Envato)

The idea is to implement this new technology in the development of security systems for groups of robots, using interactions based on transactions validated by algorithms. According to the researchers, this approach would help build a stronger trust between humans and machines.

“When you turn these systems into a public infrastructure, you expose robots to malicious agents. intentional and faulty. These techniques are useful for validating, auditing and understanding that the system will not become rogue. Even if some members are hacked, this won’t cause the whole structure to collapse”, concludes Eduardo Castelló.

Source: MIT