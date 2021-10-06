“pharaoh-of-bitcoins”-invested-money-from-drug-trafficking,-says-mpf

The irregular investment scheme in cryptocurrencies led by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, has gained a new chapter. Now, the Federal Public Ministry suspects that the operation was receiving money from drug traffickers and militiamen. by the STJ

The new information about the case can be found in the complaint of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) accepted by judge Vitor Valpuesta, from the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. Glaidson and his wife, Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, and more 16 people became defendants on charges of fraud to the national financial system, reckless management and criminal organization, with the operations being carried out from the company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, whose “Pharaoh” is the owner.

The Federal Police discovered, during fraud investigations carried out by GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, that two residents of the Lixo community, in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, made cash deposits in the bank account of the brokerage firm which, together, total R$1.7 million.