“Pharaoh of Bitcoins” invested money from drug trafficking, says MPF

The irregular investment scheme in cryptocurrencies led by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, has gained a new chapter. Now, the Federal Public Ministry suspects that the operation was receiving money from drug traffickers and militiamen. by the STJ

    The new information about the case can be found in the complaint of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) accepted by judge Vitor Valpuesta, from the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. Glaidson and his wife, Venezuelan Mirelis Zerpa, and more 16 people became defendants on charges of fraud to the national financial system, reckless management and criminal organization, with the operations being carried out from the company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, whose “Pharaoh” is the owner.

    The Federal Police discovered, during fraud investigations carried out by GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia, that two residents of the Lixo community, in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, made cash deposits in the bank account of the brokerage firm which, together, total R$1.7 million.

    The two deposits took place this year, in 25 of June. The two men do not have a job or any occupation that justifies the deposits of BRL 800 thousand of BRL 800 thousand made to GAS, with the complaint speculating that the amount comes from drug trafficking.

    Helipcopter learned in April, with BRL 7 million belonging to Glaidson’s company . (Image: Disclosure/PF)

    Furthermore, suspicions are reinforced by an event that took place in April, where an investigation linked to drug trafficking by the Federal Police (PF) seized R$7 million in cash in a helicopter in the Lakes Region. The amount, which was being transported by a couple, was in the possession of GAS Consultoria, which even went to court to recover the amount.

    Regarding the involvement of militiamen in the activities do Faraó dos Bitcoins, in September, an operation by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro found GAS contracts in the house of a man appointed as a militia operator who operates in Rio das Pedras is Muzema, in the West Zone of Rio, with investments coming from these organizations. to R$ 2 million.

    In addition to this new development, Glaidson, on Wednesday (6), will participate in a special hearing designated by federal judge Rosália Monteiro Figueira, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court, on the entry of cell phones and food into the prison where he is being held, the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Jail, in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu, during September.

    In the cell where the “Pharaoh” was detained, four telephones were found and various food items such as pica nha and sausageG1. After the discovery, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP) transferred the former waiter to the Laércio da Costa Pellegrino penitentiary, popularly known as Bangu 1, where he is now confined in an individual cell.

    Understanding the case

    • Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (Image: Reproduction/CanalKell Tube)

    The pyramid scheme operated by Glaidson promised profits from 10% per month in investments in bitcoins for two years, without being able to withdraw the contribution before the deadline. The complaints in the MPF, however, claim that GAS did not even reinvest the money in cryptocurrencies with the profits, in fact, being paid to clients through the inflow of capital from other people attracted by the investment proposal.

    In the last six years, according to the investigations, the financial transactions of the companies involved in the frauds had billions, at least 50% of these amounts were moved in the last 13 months.

    Glaidson was arrested on the day 25 of August in the Kryptos operation, carried out jointly by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), Federal Revenue and Federal Police. In the search and seizure carried out at his house, more than R$ were found 16, 8 million in cash, BRL 800 million in Bitcoins, stored in physical cryptocurrency wallets and 21 luxury cars, among them BMW and Porsche brand vehicles.

    Since Glaidson’s arrest, more than 10 Clients of the consultancy have filed a lawsuit in Rio de Janeiro asking for the company’s assets to be blocked. At least 5 of these actions received favorable opinions, already adding up to a forfeited amount of R$ 800 thousand.

    Source: G1, Extra, PF Website

