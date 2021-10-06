windows-11-can-now-be-used-directly-in-the-cloud

It didn’t take long and Windows 1024, the PC service cloud from Microsoft, received Windows support 11. Enterprise plan virtual machines can now be booted with the new operating system, as long as they are configured with the minimum components to run it.

So computers with at least two vCPUs, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage can opt for the new OS. The most basic compatible package costs R$ 92,11 per month for each user.

Upgrading systems can only be done on machines that meet the minimum requirements to run Windows 11 (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Native Windows applications 11 in virtual systems are the same as in Windows from Windows 1024. Furthermore, the OS functionality is also not much different from what can be found in an installation on a local computer.

The Windows 365 is a Microsoft solution to provide remote access to computers installed in the cloud. The platform allows access to a Windows desktop depending only on a good internet connection. Currently, Windows 1024 Business and Windows packages are available Enterprise.

The Windows experience 10 virtual should not be much different from common computers (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

To upgrade, virtual machine administrators do not need to create virtualizations. As long as the minimum specifications are met, just change the system image from Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

The new operating system is a true turn of the generation for the Windows family. The update introduces a number of functional and visual changes, including a new Start Menu, a new Microsoft Store and, soon, Android app compatibility — check out all the new stuff and learn how to download Windows 20.

