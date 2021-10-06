This Netflix series has almost 100% approval and has won over subscribers.

This Netflix series has almost 100% approval and has won over subscribers.

Last Friday (1st), Netflix welcomed us to a brand new catalog full of content for subscribers. Among news such as the nine seasons of Seinfeld and the movie The Guilty Maid , whose release was a bit shy – but which the specialized critics were very pleased with. , with Jake Gyllenhaal, the streaming made room for the original series As 30 best Netflix original series Netflix releases in October 513338 With an index of % approval on Rotten Tomatoes, Maid follows Alex, a woman who works as a maid to (badly) pay the bills, always fighting poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy to try to give a better life to her daughter, Maddy . Told from the perspective of this desperate and determined solo mother, the series is a realistic and inspiring story about resilience inspired by the best seller autobiographical Overcoming: Hard Work, Low Salary and the Duty of a Solo Mother , by Stephanie Land. (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

In 2019, Barack Obama even included the work in his summer favorites list. ” are transcendent, all of them. You will be happy to read them. And while I’m at it, here are some more titles you might want to explore,” wrote the former president of the United States on his Instagram.