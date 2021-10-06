This Netflix series has almost 100% approval and has won over subscribers.

Last Friday (1st), Netflix welcomed us to a brand new catalog full of content for subscribers. Among news such as the nine seasons of

  • Seinfeld
      and the movie

        The Guilty

        , with Jake Gyllenhaal, the streaming made room for the original series

          Maid

            , whose release was a bit shy – but which the specialized critics were very pleased with.
  As 30 best Netflix original series
  Netflix releases in October

    With an index of % approval on Rotten Tomatoes,

      Maid follows Alex, a woman who works as a maid to (badly) pay the bills, always fighting poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy to try to give a better life to her daughter, Maddy . Told from the perspective of this desperate and determined solo mother, the series is a realistic and inspiring story about resilience inspired by the best seller autobiographical

        Overcoming: Hard Work, Low Salary and the Duty of a Solo Mother

          , by Stephanie Land.

    • (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

    In 2019, Barack Obama even included the work in his summer favorites list. ” are transcendent, all of them. You will be happy to read them. And while I’m at it, here are some more titles you might want to explore,” wrote the former president of the United States on his Instagram.

    Who takes over the direction of the 15 episodes of the miniseries (which have almost 26 minutes each) is executive producer John Wells, who has in your resume hit series c omo ER

      and

        Shameless

          . Screenwriter Molly Smith Metzler is behind productions such as

            Orange is the New Black

              and Casual

                .

    (Image : Disclosure / Netflix)
    The consensus of the review (which gave the Fresh certificate in the publications aggregator) concluded that Maid “takes great care of her sensitive subject to create a drama that isn’t always easy to watch, but undeniably powerful.” They are 15 published reviews, while 84 users also rated the work, which resulted in a satisfaction of 58% of the audience.

      • Maid

        is available on Netflix.

        Source: BGR

