one-ui-4.0:-what-to-expect-from-the-next-version-of-samsung's-ui

Android is the common thread of all updated versions of modifications that exist out there and its imminent arrival pulls the tram for other manufacturers to also present their news. In the list of most awaited operating systems, One UI 4.0 stands out for bringing to life the Samsung smartphones, the favorite brand of Brazilians.

In mid-September, Samsung started the beta phase of One UI 4.0 and, at the time, revealed several of the new features of your new Android customization.

Canaltech gathered the most important findings of the update

One UI 4.0: release date and availability

One UI 4.0 has no release date yet, but considering that Android itself has already made its debut (in its version purest), it shouldn’t be long before Samsung’s customization reaches its most polished state.

Currently, Samsung ROM testing takes place exclusively on the S line21 from selected countries (which does not include Brazil). According to reports from experimenters, the system runs well, but any bugs still distance it from the definitive debut. To participate in the Beta period, you must be a resident of one of the selected countries, enter the Samsung Members app and register there.

One UI 4.0: visual news

When it was featured on Google I/O 2021, Android was described as one of the biggest visual renovations in the history of Robozinho — fortunately, Samsung intends to follow this wave. In beta 2 of One UI 4, testers could glimpse the renewed look built by the South Korean manufacturer.

Material You takes Android 21 to a new universe of personalization

As usual, Samsung doesn’t seem to fully embrace the default Android look, adding its design touches as well. The interface is actually quite similar to previous versions of the custom system, but Material You’s Dynamic Colors were finally implemented — menus, buttons, notifications menu and various sections of the system are colored with the predominant shades of the wallpaper.

One UI 4.0: new features

Split screen across all apps

One UI 4.0 takes full advantage of the legacy guaranteed by Android 12, but Samsung has not limited itself to the news implemented by Google. Among the main additions is the new experimental split-screen feature, which promises to separate the display even in apps that don’t support the feature, such as Instagram or bank apps.