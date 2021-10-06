One UI 4.0: what to expect from the next version of Samsung's UI

Android is the common thread of all updated versions of modifications that exist out there and its imminent arrival pulls the tram for other manufacturers to also present their news. In the list of most awaited operating systems, One UI 4.0 stands out for bringing to life the Samsung smartphones, the favorite brand of Brazilians.

In mid-September, Samsung started the beta phase of One UI 4.0 and, at the time, revealed several of the new features of your new Android customization. To keep all the information up to date,

Canaltech gathered the most important findings of the update

One UI 4.0: release date and availability

One UI 4.0 has no release date yet, but considering that Android itself has already made its debut (in its version purest), it shouldn’t be long before Samsung’s customization reaches its most polished state.

Currently, Samsung ROM testing takes place exclusively on the S line21 from selected countries (which does not include Brazil). According to reports from experimenters, the system runs well, but any bugs still distance it from the definitive debut. To participate in the Beta period, you must be a resident of one of the selected countries, enter the Samsung Members app and register there.

One UI 4.0: visual news

When it was featured on Google I/O 2021, Android was described as one of the biggest visual renovations in the history of Robozinho — fortunately, Samsung intends to follow this wave. In beta 2 of One UI 4, testers could glimpse the renewed look built by the South Korean manufacturer.

As usual, Samsung doesn’t seem to fully embrace the default Android look, adding its design touches as well. The interface is actually quite similar to previous versions of the custom system, but Material You’s Dynamic Colors were finally implemented — menus, buttons, notifications menu and various sections of the system are colored with the predominant shades of the wallpaper.

One UI 4.0: new features

Split screen across all apps

One UI 4.0 takes full advantage of the legacy guaranteed by Android 12, but Samsung has not limited itself to the news implemented by Google. Among the main additions is the new experimental split-screen feature, which promises to separate the display even in apps that don’t support the feature, such as Instagram or bank apps.

Split screen promises to work even in apps without official support, but it’s still having little problems (Image: Playback/SamMobile)

Native Emoji Mixer

The Samsung keyboard has received an emoji mixer, but it is far from being as elaborate as the one on the Gboard. Instead of creating a single version of merging one or more stickers, the Samsung keyboard creates a new sticker that is basically made up of the two stickers.

The emoji mixer even breaks a branch to express complex emotions, but it doesn’t do as much as the Gboard (Image: Playback/SamMobile)

New menus

Some sections of the operating system have also changed: widget selection, Settings, Support from Device and even the native camera app were some of the changes. Overall, however, Samsung seems quite economical with changes to the test version, with most of the icons and menus still intact in the recent beta.

New menu separates widgets into a vertical list instead of pages (Image: Playback/SamMobile)

Focus on privacy

Direct from Android 12, comes to One UI 4.0 the privacy panel that, even with a slightly different look from Google, serves the same purpose: give quick access to permissions and monitor app access to special mobile features.

Indicator appears in larger size when status bar is displayed (Image: Playback/SamMobile)

In this regard, it is worth noting the addition of the camera and microphone usage indicators — a green light that appears in the corner of the screen — and the provision of approximate location, features that were introduced in pure Android. The Private Compute Core, data management center saved on mobile, was also found in the test compilation.

