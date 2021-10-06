this-station-recharges-4-electric-vehicles-at-the-same-time-in-15-minutes

ABB Switzerland has recently launched a charger for electric vehicles capable of charging four cars simultaneously in just one 10 minutes. The Terra 360 has a capacity of 27 KWs, offering much more than Elon Musk’s Tesla Superchargers chargers, which recharge at a rate of 250 KWs.

The device can provide up to 25 km of range in less than 3 minutes if the driver cannot wait for the full recharge time. Its operation is based on a lighting system that guides users through the process and shows the battery’s state of charge and the estimated time before the end of the charging session.

In addition to meet the needs of drivers at filling stations, convenience stores and retail locations, Terra Chargers 360 can also be installed on commercial properties to charge electric fleet cars, vans and trucks. Due to their reasonable size, they can be installed in small warehouses or parking lots where space is limited.