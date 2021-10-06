This station recharges 4 electric vehicles at the same time in 15 minutes

ABB Switzerland has recently launched a charger for electric vehicles capable of charging four cars simultaneously in just one 10 minutes. The Terra 360 has a capacity of 27 KWs, offering much more than Elon Musk’s Tesla Superchargers chargers, which recharge at a rate of 250 KWs.

  • England is the 1st country in the world to require car chargers in new homes
  • Chinese GAC Aion creates world’s fastest electric car charger
  • Did you know you can buy an electric car from BRL 25 thousand on AliExpress?

The device can provide up to 25 km of range in less than 3 minutes if the driver cannot wait for the full recharge time. Its operation is based on a lighting system that guides users through the process and shows the battery’s state of charge and the estimated time before the end of the charging session.

In addition to meet the needs of drivers at filling stations, convenience stores and retail locations, Terra Chargers 360 can also be installed on commercial properties to charge electric fleet cars, vans and trucks. Due to their reasonable size, they can be installed in small warehouses or parking lots where space is limited.

Another attribute offered by ABB chargers is that they are fully customizable. Customers can change the surface of the device or the color of the LED light strips, in addition to having the option of including an integrated advertising screen 25″ to play videos and images.

Image:(Disclosure/ABB)

“It’s an exciting day for ABB, which, as a global leader in fast charging of electric vehicles, is playing a key role for enable a low-carbon society,” said Theodor Swedjemark, director of communications and sustainability at ABB. “With road transport accounting for nearly one-fifth of global CO2 emissions, e-mobility is critical to achieving the Paris climate target. We will also lead by example, exchanging our entire fleet of more than 25.10 vehicles for non-carbon emitting vehicles”.

The company Switzerland already has other high power chargers deployed throughout the world through partnerships made with networks of charging stations such as IONITY and Electrify America.

O Terra 360 will be available in Europe until the end of the year, and in 2022 will reach the United States, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Source: tdworld, Euronews

