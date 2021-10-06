New Federal Revenue app brings together CPF, IRPF and other services in one place
The Federal Revenue Service of Brazil launched an application with several services and information of interest to the taxpayer in one place. The idea is to centralize most of the site’s resources and other applications by logging in with the profile created on gov.br.
The new version of the app brings a shortcut to services such as issuance and settlement of CPF, Income Tax declaration (to follow the refund queue, for example), monitoring of processes, access to eSocial and scheduling service at the physical units of the Revenue.
It also groups functionalities from other apps: IRPF, e-Social Home, e-Process, Electronic Reorder Request restitution, Reimbursement or Reimbursement and Declaration of Compensation (PerDcomp), in addition to the Register of Economic Activities of Individuals (CAEPF) and the Service Management Support System (Saga) systems. With this addition, the government federal hopes to reduce visits to service points, facilitate the location of simpler data and relieve some of the RFB's website. The developers also took advantage of the space to insert news about the institution and contents of the IRS channel on YouTube. For now, you won't be able to use only the IRS app and should keep the others installed to be able to access some features, but this is expected to be changed by the end of 2022. The program is available free of charge for citizens with Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (App Store) mobile phones.
With this addition, the government federal hopes to reduce visits to service points, facilitate the location of simpler data and relieve some of the RFB’s website. The developers also took advantage of the space to insert news about the institution and contents of the IRS channel on YouTube.
For now, you won’t be able to use only the IRS app and should keep the others installed to be able to access some features, but this is expected to be changed by the end of 2022. The program is available free of charge for citizens with Android (Google Play Store) and iOS (App Store) mobile phones.
Source: Internal Revenue Service
