ticwatch-pro-x-is-advertised-with-dual-screen-and-45-day-mode

Looking for a smartwatch? A new option is coming, at least for the Chinese market. Mobvoi, which was the first to launch smart watches with Snapdragon Wear 708, is putting out a new premium wearable on shelves.

We are talking about TicWatch Pro X, a model with a look and flagship features. For starters, it features dual screen as is common in more expensive models of the company. It works like this: underneath we have an AMOLED panel of 1,20 inches with density of 88 PPI. But for basic functions like viewing time, heart rate, distance traveled, and other metrics, a monochrome LCD secondary screen — with color lighting — kicks in to conserve battery life.

(Image: Disclosure/Mobvoi)

It also offers the SoC Snapdragon Wear 4100, compatible with Google Wear OS 3. However, it will leave the factory with version 2.0 of the system. For now, the only smartwatch on the market with the new version is the Galaxy Watch 4 — and its Classic version — which at least in these models had a mix of features from the search giant and Samsung itself.

Calls attention that the company promises a battery life of four days, atypical for watches with Watch OS. What’s more: in energy-saving mode, here called Durable Mode — when only the LCD screen is available — the autonomy could reach 27 days. This theoretically occurs thanks to optimizations and the 708 mAh tank.

(Image: Disclosure/Mobvoi)

About sensors, TicWatch Pro X brings heart rate reading, oximeter (SpO2), stress alert function, and marking 27 sports modalities with information that even involve the quality of physical activity execution.

For connectivity, it brings Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS as expected, plus NFC for pay-as-you-go, plus 4G via eSIM and VoLTE calls in compatible markets. There is IP certification88 as well.

(Image: Disclosure/Mobvoi)

Close the set the presence of 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. After all, we are talking about a wearable with a complete operating system, that is, capable of running independent apps from the installation of a store.

Pre-sale is now available for the Chinese market through JingDong e-commerce. In it, the consumer will pay the equivalent of BRL 1.708 (in direct conversion today, 10/06). When you have general sales released, TicWatch Pro X should cost the equivalent of R$ 2.45.

Mobvoi TichWatch Pro X: technical sheet

  • Screen: Colored AMOLED of 1,39 inch, with resolution of 88 x pixels, density of 88 pixels per inch (PPI); secondary LCD FSTN 1,45 inch
  • Size: 45 mm
  • Weight: 45 grams

RAM memory: 1 GB

  • Storage: 8 GB
  • System: Google Wear OS 2.0
  • Autonomy:

    Up to 4 days (up to 45 days with Durable Mode)

  • Sensors:

    heart rate, oximeter (SPO2), stress alert

  • Extras: NFC, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, 4G, IP certification88

    Source: JingDong, Gizmochina

