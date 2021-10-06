ticwatch-pro-x-is-advertised-with-dual-screen-and-45-day-mode

Looking for a smartwatch? A new option is coming, at least for the Chinese market. Mobvoi, which was the first to launch smart watches with Snapdragon Wear 708, is putting out a new premium wearable on shelves.

Mormaii presents new national smartwatch with a focus on health and well-being

Facebook Smartwatch can be launched with dual cameras and heart monitor

Honor prepares huge screen cell phone ad and new smartwatch



We are talking about TicWatch Pro X, a model with a look and flagship features. For starters, it features dual screen as is common in more expensive models of the company. It works like this: underneath we have an AMOLED panel of 1,20 inches with density of 88 PPI. But for basic functions like viewing time, heart rate, distance traveled, and other metrics, a monochrome LCD secondary screen — with color lighting — kicks in to conserve battery life.