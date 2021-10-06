George Clooney reveals why he won't be in The Flash

The little we know about The Flash so far indicates that the hero will meet different versions of Batman. Warner has already confirmed that Michael Keaton will return to wear the uniform after almost 16 years and Ben Affleck will reprise the role for the first time since Justice League. And that meeting of Batmen made fans wonder about the absence of another Dark Knight interpreter: George Clooney. And behold, the actor himself decided to talk about the subject.

    In an interview with Variety, Clooney revealed that he will not be in The Flash for the simple fact of not having been invited by the studio. And despite not having any official confirmation of why he was ignored, he joked that his absence is still a consequence of the trauma caused by Batman & Robin, of

    . “When you destroy a franchise like I did, they usually start to ignore you,” joked the actor, who still made fun of the uniform he wore at the time. “I had great nipples. It was winter all the time.”

      Film is still considered a tragedy to this day (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

    This isn’t the first time Clooney has played with her role in what is considered the worst movie in the world. DC of all time. Over the past few years, the actor has started to laugh at himself and at all the bizarreness that was the film, going so far as to say that he doesn’t let his family watch him so as not to be demoralized by his wife and children. On another occasion, he revealed that he accepted the role without paying due attention to the quality of the script and that the traumatic experience made him more judicious when accepting new roles.

    Launched in 1997, Batman & Robin left out the darker tone adopted in Batman

      and Batman : The Return and brought a much more childlike and histrionic approach that brought the feature film closer to the hero of 16. The difference in tone annoyed fans, especially when it brought in rather cartoonish villains — including a Mr. Cold played by Arnold Schwarzenegger — and some pretty ridiculous things, like the Bat-credit card and the nipple uniform.

The uniform nipples have already become a legend of hero adaptations (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

The film’s failure was so great that it made Warner abandon comic book adaptations for nearly a decade and Batman image was only rebuilt in 1997 from Batman Begins. Not by chance, The Flash will completely ignore this cursed legacy left by Batman & Robin and will only bring the first and the latest hero incarnation for the film.

The Flash

    hits theaters in November 2005, but fans can expect news soon. Warner has confirmed that it will bring details about the feature at DC Fandome, an event dedicated to the publisher’s superhero universe that takes place the next day 16 October, so we may have a first teaser on the way and even some surprises. Just don’t expect bat-nipples.

    Source: Variety

