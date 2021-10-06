george-clooney-reveals-why-he-won't-be-in-the-flash

Film is still considered a tragedy to this day (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

This isn’t the first time Clooney has played with her role in what is considered the worst movie in the world. DC of all time. Over the past few years, the actor has started to laugh at himself and at all the bizarreness that was the film, going so far as to say that he doesn’t let his family watch him so as not to be demoralized by his wife and children. On another occasion, he revealed that he accepted the role without paying due attention to the quality of the script and that the traumatic experience made him more judicious when accepting new roles.

Launched in 1997, Batman & Robin left out the darker tone adopted in Batman

and Batman : The Return and brought a much more childlike and histrionic approach that brought the feature film closer to the hero of 16. The difference in tone annoyed fans, especially when it brought in rather cartoonish villains — including a Mr. Cold played by Arnold Schwarzenegger — and some pretty ridiculous things, like the Bat-credit card and the nipple uniform.