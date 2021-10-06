George Clooney reveals why he won't be in The Flash
The little we know about The Flash so far indicates that the hero will meet different versions of Batman. Warner has already confirmed that Michael Keaton will return to wear the uniform after almost 16 years and Ben Affleck will reprise the role for the first time since Justice League. And that meeting of Batmen made fans wonder about the absence of another Dark Knight interpreter: George Clooney. And behold, the actor himself decided to talk about the subject.
