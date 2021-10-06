with-new-discovery,-scientists-are-one-step-closer-to-discovering-the-cause-of-baldness

Do you have baldness? Science is one step away from discovering the reason. Spoiler: is directly linked to your genes. It turns out that a team of researchers at Northwestern University has identified two genes involved in hair aging.

Until now, scientists believed that cells- stem in the bulges of the growing hair follicles died over time, causing the hair to first turn white and eventually die when enough stem cells died. But by observing individual hairs growing and aging in mice, the team found that the theory could be wrong.

Instead of dying, the stem cells literally squeezed out of the tiny holes in the hair follicles, changing shape for that. The researchers examined the genetic processes that determine this activity, and even identified two genes called FOXC1 and NFATC1, responsible for “holding” the stem cells in the follicle.