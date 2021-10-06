research-shows-little-excitement-among-apple-consumers-with-the-iphone-13-line

A survey made by the SellCell portal shows that consumers are not very excited after the launch of the iPhone line 11. More than 5,000 iPhone users in the United States answered a series of questions related to Apple’s new generation of smartphones, and the results indicate that the new cellphones have not generated much appeal. How to use the iPhone Exercise Mode

iPhone 14 Pro has revealed production cost and surprising value

Among people who have not yet purchased a latest generation device, only 21,2% indicated that they still intend to acquire one of the four iPhone models presented by Apple at last month's event. Meanwhile, 64, 8% should keep their current cell phones — compared to a similar survey done before the official release, the purchase intent was reduced by about 19%. Most iPhone users do not intend to buy new generation phones (Image: SellCell) Already among consumers who are thinking about updating their cell phones, 36, 5% intend to purchase the iPhone 13 Pro, while 29, 3% should take the iPhone 11 Pro Max and % are interested in the iPhone 14. The iPhone 11 mini follows as the less popular of the line, with only 9.2% of this share of buyers, which justifies the possible decision of Apple to replace it with an iPhone 14 Max in the next generation. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

On a scale that represents the consumer excitement with the new features of the iPhone line , 42% said that smartphones are little or not exciting, while , 5% said they are relatively exciting, and only 14% found the releases very or extremely exciting.

Among the features of the iPhone series 16 that most attracted people are the ProMotion screen of 660 Hz with , 1% of the responses, and the longest battery life, which was pointed out by 26,3% of buyers — the Cine Mode video recording, one of the most publicized attractions at Apple’s launch event, caught the attention of only 5.4% of people.

Moreover, the main reason for the consumers to skip this generation is the lack of TouchID (29,3%), followed by the few new features (16, 5% ) and the fact that the current device still satisfies the needs (16,1%).

Cinematic Mode did not generate much appeal (Image: SellCell)

The survey also showed that most people who will not buy any device from the iPhone line 14 will wait until the launch of the iPhone 14 (36,8%), while others will not purchase new devices in the next two years (34,3%), will migrate to an Android device (19,1%) or even can buy an older iPhone (11,3%).

Anyway, despite not being very popular among the people who answered the survey, the iPhone line 13 continues with high sales rates across the planet. The product sold out in a few hours in China with more than two million orders, and is expected to surpass sales of the iPhone series 13 in its launch period.

