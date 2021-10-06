How to use Google Translate?

Google Translator (Android l iOS l Web) is a tool that, as the name suggests, performs the translation between different languages. In addition to simple terms and phrases, it is also possible to translate text into images, web pages and audios. The service, which is entirely free, offers a database of 108 languages ​​and has versions for Android and iOS.

With an unquestionable popularity, Google Translate is known worldwide and has already been used by many users. However, despite its strong adherence, many are not familiar with the tool’s background. So, how about understanding how the translation service works once and for all?

How Google Translate works

To perform the translation between the languages ​​available in the software, Google Translator makes a search among thousands of texts translated by people. Based on this research, the tool is able to offer the most suitable translations for the user. The intelligence process behind Google’s translator is known as “statistical machine translation”, or “statistical machine translation”.

Thanks to this method, Google Translate is one of the most reliable services available today. Instead of using disconnected words for translation, like a common dictionary, the platform analyzes patterns from documents available on the web. In this way, the translator learns, in a practical way, the syntax, offering versions that fit the standard of translations already performed by users.

It is true that, like the translations made by Google Translator are automatic, they will not always be accurate. As there are more texts translated from English to Portuguese than from Romanian to Portuguese, for example, obviously Romanian translations will be less reliable. In any case, the service, in general, responds well to different languages, since every day new documents translated by humans become part of the internet.

To improve the platform, the Google even provides a field for users to give better suggestions for translations. Contributions, which can be shown anonymously to other users, serve to increase the quality of the service.

How to use Google Translate? Although the operation of the platform is complex, its use is quite simple. Check out the step-by-step steps in the app and in the web version below. By app Step 1: access Google Translate through the application and, at the top of the page, select the language for the original text and the one you want to translate to. Enter text in the field provided or, if you prefer, use the pen or audio tools on the left of the screen. Through the app, it is also possible to make translations offline; For the mobile version, it is possible to do offline translations. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

Google Translator for mobile is still supported with other formats, which are available just below the text field. To start, click on the “Camera” option;

Use the camera to translate text into images. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

This tool allows you to translate texts into images. To use it, point the camera at a sentence or paragraph and determine the input and output languages ​​at the top of the screen. Here, you can use instant translation, which identifies the text and translates it into the image itself, or the scan option, which highlights the text and lets you copy it to the clipboard. Finally, the user can also export an image from the gallery to perform the translation;

Google Translator also allows you to scan words in photos. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

when using instant translation, by the way, the image will be displayed with the text in the selected language;

If you want, it is also possible to import images from the gallery. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5:

Back to the home screen, click on the “Conversation” option — which, as the name suggests, performs the translation of speeches. To test the format, determine the languages, turn on the microphone and say something;

Use the microphone to translate audios . (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Finally, there is the ” Transcript”, whose name is quite self-explanatory. Through this tool, it is possible to make the automatic transcription and translation of speeches. Choose the languages ​​and enable the audio to use it.

Or transcribe and translate speeches and lines. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

By the Web version

Step 1:

Unlike Google Translate for mobile, the version for Web has a simpler operation and, consequently, fewer resources. To use the service on PC, go to the official website. Then select the “Text” option. Choose one of the languages ​​using the down arrow or use automatic detection. Enter the text or, if you prefer, use the microphone icon to speak; Make the translation in text in the web version. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2:

is also You can view web pages in other languages. To do so, paste the link into the text field and, on the left side of the screen, click on the indicated button to open the translated page;

Google Translator also allows you to translate web pages. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3:

It is still possible to change the end language. Just tap on the one that is selected and choose another one;

Choose your preferred language. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Google Translator has a text limit up to 5000 characters. Fortunately, it is possible to circumvent this restriction through the “Documents” option, which allows translating entire files. Several formats are supported, such as .docx, .pdf, .txt and .xls. Click the “Browse Computer” command to upload. In addition to these tools, the translation service also allows accessing the history, saving foreign terms and contributing to the database.

The tool even allows translating entire files. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Now you know how Google Translate works and how to use the tool!