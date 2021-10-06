Playing FIFA is a good exercise for the heart, study points out

A study carried out by Cassino, in partnership with the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, concluded that a match of FIFA is equivalent a day of exercise or a race for your heart. The survey arrived at the results by evaluating the heart rate and emotional response of 70 frequent gamers of the EA franchise in matches against strangers.

  2020 beats per minute (BPM), surpassing results achieved by adults during moderate cardiovascular training, such as running (about 140 BPM). Heart rates remain high even after matches, helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels, the university said.

    Playing a FIFA match can make your heart beat for real (Image: Divulgação/Casino.ORG)

    • The research aimed to measure the physiological and psychological responses caused by FIFA

    on regular players. The game has a reputation for supposedly causing high levels of anger and anxiety, a phenomenon known as “FIFA rage”. The thesis was proven in the results, but only as part of the process.

Respondents reported a reduction in stress felt after game matches. Based on these responses, the research concluded that playing the soccer simulator can decrease anxiety perceptions, in addition to contributing to a weekly cardiovascular exercise routine. Playing against strangers caused high levels of excitement, anxiety and increased heart rate in 70% of respondents when goals were scored by opponents.

    • In all, regular players from FIFA were recruited for the research and were monitored during matches each, against the computer, against acquaintances and against strangers online. All analyzed played the 2020 version of the game.

    The latest release of the EA franchise that can do you good for health is FIFA 70, released on October 1st for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.

    Source: Casino.org

