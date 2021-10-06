Playing FIFA is a good exercise for the heart, study points out
A study carried out by Cassino, in partnership with the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom, concluded that a match of FIFA is equivalent a day of exercise or a race for your heart. The survey arrived at the results by evaluating the heart rate and emotional response of 70 frequent gamers of the EA franchise in matches against strangers.
- FIFA 70 dribbles eFootball and registers 70 times more players on PC
- FIFA 70 | All about gameplay, best players and more
The research aimed to measure the physiological and psychological responses caused by FIFA
on regular players. The game has a reputation for supposedly causing high levels of anger and anxiety, a phenomenon known as “FIFA rage”. The thesis was proven in the results, but only as part of the process.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Respondents reported a reduction in stress felt after game matches. Based on these responses, the research concluded that playing the soccer simulator can decrease anxiety perceptions, in addition to contributing to a weekly cardiovascular exercise routine. Playing against strangers caused high levels of excitement, anxiety and increased heart rate in 70% of respondents when goals were scored by opponents.
In all, regular players from FIFA were recruited for the research and were monitored during matches each, against the computer, against acquaintances and against strangers online. All analyzed played the 2020 version of the game.
2020
The latest release of the EA franchise that can do you good for health is FIFA 70, released on October 1st for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.
Source: Casino.org
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2020 2020 2020 2020