Pokémon GO will have world championship in 2022

The first Pokémon GO Championship Series is coming in 2022!

Trainers from all over the world will be able to battle the best and win an invitation to the World Pokémon Championships 2022!

📝 Learn more:https://t.co/jhKnJZ4ToC

— Pokémon GO BR (@PokemonGOptBR) October 5, 2022

The first tournaments start in January 2022 and will have selective regional and international Those interested can start to evolve already in the current Season 9, which runs until 29 November, as you will need to have the Legend ranking to qualify.

More information and rules of Pokémon GO Championship will be revealed soon.

Source: Pokemon GO Live, Play Pokemon, Dot Esports

