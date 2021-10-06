Pokémon GO will have world championship in 2022
Pokémon GO, the augmented reality mobile game released in 2016, was confirmed in the Pokémon World Championship 2022, the gaming tournament from The Pokémon Company. The Pokemon Go Championship joins the competition that already has matches of Pokémon Sword & Shield, Pokkén Tournament DX (fighting) and TCG (of cards).
To qualify, you must have a Trainer Club account, a player ID and sign up for Play! Pokémon Events; the page and the possibility of linking the records will be made available at the end of 29.
The first Pokémon GO Championship Series is coming in 2022!
Trainers from all over the world will be able to battle the best and win an invitation to the World Pokémon Championships 2022!
The first tournaments start in January 2022 and will have selective regional and international Those interested can start to evolve already in the current Season 9, which runs until 29 November, as you will need to have the Legend ranking to qualify.
More information and rules of Pokémon GO Championship will be revealed soon.
Source: Pokemon GO Live, Play Pokemon, Dot Esports
