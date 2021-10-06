How to delete your Roblox user account

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 6, 2021
1
The virtual world created by Roblox Corporation, available for PC, Android, iOS and XBox delights by allowing the community to expose their ideas and creativity for everyone to participate and has strongly impacted the industry.

  • The best shooting games in Roblox for mobile
  • How change your username on Roblox

Like any work, this may not win you over. With that in mind,

Canaltech

will show you how to delete your account from the platform. There is no direct way through the account settings, so the user will have to contact Roblox Corporation support.

Step 1 :

access the official website.

Step 2:

click on “Login” in the upper right corner.

Access your account to start the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Please enter your data to login.

Step 4: once inside your account, go to “Help”.

To continue, go to “Help” (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 5:

Here the player is in the support area. Scroll down and find “Contact Us”.

“Contact Us” will take you to a closer step of the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 6:

a new page will open, now go to the support forum via the text link;

Access the form to make the request (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 7:

Fill in the requested information.

    Step 8:

    Choose the option “Collections and payments”, then “Unsubscribe” and write in the field below “I want to delete my account” or something like that.

Type your request in the text box and wait for feedback (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

After following these steps it is necessary to wait for a representative of the game to get in touch to finish. Unfortunately there is no greater user control over the account, which is quite frustrating.

Did you like this article?

