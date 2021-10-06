How to delete your Roblox user account
The virtual world created by Roblox Corporation, available for PC, Android, iOS and XBox delights by allowing the community to expose their ideas and creativity for everyone to participate and has strongly impacted the industry.
Like any work, this may not win you over. With that in mind,
Step 6:
a new page will open, now go to the support forum via the text link;
Step 7:
Fill in the requested information.
Step 8:
Choose the option “Collections and payments”, then “Unsubscribe” and write in the field below “I want to delete my account” or something like that.
Type your request in the text box and wait for feedback (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
After following these steps it is necessary to wait for a representative of the game to get in touch to finish. Unfortunately there is no greater user control over the account, which is quite frustrating.
