Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are successful and show popularization of folding

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Samsung’s new generation folding cell phones — have just reached an important mark in their home country: the two models, together, surpassed the number of 1 million sales in the South Korean market alone.

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and new accessories arrive in Brazil for up to R$ .1024
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the cell phones for those looking for innovation

    • Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are close to first million units sold

This data is related in a report released by the brand itself and, despite not detailing the number of sales of each model separately, Samsung highlights that only the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was responsible for 54% of this total. According to the disclosure, the model is more sought after by a younger audience, thanks to its sophisticated and “cool” look: about % of smartphone flip sales were within this group.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 was most responsible for the success of the phones (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The relatively high number of shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 made them break the record as the best sellers of the brand in their country of origin, in other words, they were the best sellers in the country throughout the company’s history. In addition to the success in sales, Samsung reveals that more than 70 thousand units of the two folding devices were activated only on the first day after its launch.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It’s worth remembering that as well as happened in several markets, Samsung made available several options to exchange an old cell phone when buying one of the new folding ones in South Korea. This may have been one of the ways to boost sales of the devices.

For now, however, there are no details on the number of smartphone sales at global levels, but it would not be surprising if the data also revealed another record for the Asian giant, marking a new phase of the line that could help popularize the folding cell phone industry.

Source: SamMobile

