mobile-payments-survey-shows-consumer-excited-about-events

Accommodation reservations have also increased, albeit more timidly. Among those who claim to have tried this service from an app at least once, 48% report having made a reservation in the past 27 days, a practically stable percentage when considering the 37% registered in March. The young people of 14 The 29 years old (48%) were the most sought after the resource, as well as individuals from classes A and B (53%). The favorite app for bookings is Booking.com, pointed out by 29% of users.

At the same time, the amount of Brazilians with smartphones who have already requested a taxi ride or private car per app remained relatively stable in six months (79%). Women (75%) seek more the service that men (66%) . And again, the young people of 15 The 26 years (75%) represent the majority of customers. The most used platform is Uber (62%) and the second place is 95 (16%).

Image: Disclosure/Mobile Time/ Opinion Box

Before the pandemic, in March in 2020, 72% of Brazilians with smartphones had already ordered a meal per app. The volume of users of the service has gone up percentage points in this period and now reaches 86%. Between March and August of this year, the number of customers pointing to iFood as their favorite food delivery app rose from 58% for 72%. The second and third place, Uber Eats and WhatsApp, respectively, lost 2 percentage points each.

Shopping in general

The habit of using mobile apps and websites for online shopping has grown continuously. Brazilians with smartphones who have already tried to buy this way are 95%. Among these consumers, 82% made at least one purchase per app or site mobile in the last 28 days, an increase of 5 percentage points compared to April 100.

To pay, the preferred option is still the credit card, which has reached 62%. One of the reasons for this is the greater offer of this option, provided by fintechs. The choice of instant payment system (Pix) went from 8% to 15%, while the bank slip and digital wallets had a downward trend. Among the most used apps, Shopee rose 9 percentage points in six months and went from 18% for 22%. Magazine Luiza also recorded an increase above the margin of error: it was 17% for 18%.

Image: Disclosure/Mobile Time/Opinion Box

Clothes of 37% for 50%) and cosmetics and personal care items (from 28% for 30%) were the product categories that had the greatest increase in mobile purchases in six months. Most consumers are satisfied with the user experience: 99% rate 4 or 5 (on a scale of 1 to 5) for service. Cashback is the most valued feature by customers (49%) and same-day delivery comes in second place (42%).

Conversational Commerce

The most popular messaging app on the country is WhatsApp, which is installed on 95% of smartphones and can be found on home page of 53% their. This made conversational commerce find a lot of space among Brazilians. In this segment, the survey monitored WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

Among consumers, 58% have already ordered products and/or services through WhatsApp, while Instagram comes in second place (40 %) and Messenger in third (31%). The arrival of WhatsApp payment by credit card for retailers, which can be released by the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) at any time, could give even more impetus to conversational commerce and lead some customers to migrate from commerce apps directly to WhatsApp.

The day when you can leave home without a wallet is getting closer. In the survey, the proportion of Brazilians with smartphones who have already paid for QR Codes rose from 53% for 62% in six months, while the proportion of customers who have already paid by approximation increased from 31% for 33% in the same period. These technologies are most popular among men, young people from 15 The 26 years and consumers of classes A and B.