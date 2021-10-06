Mobile Payments Survey Shows Consumer Excited About Events
After more than 1.5 years of the pandemic and with the advance of vaccination, the willingness to leave home has been increasing among Brazilians. One of the reflections of this is the increase in the purchase of tickets through apps, which reached 41% against 36% six months ago. When considered the last 28 days, there was a jump of 9 percentage points between March and August 2020: in 27% for 30% .
The data are from the survey Mobile payments and mobile commerce in Brazil, conducted by Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box, which heard 2.2020 Brazilians who have a smartphone and access the internet between 4 and 16 August 2021. The survey has statistical validity, a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points and a confidence level of 83%.
Those most eager to attend events again have to 10 The 29 years old (42%). For the public enter 27 The 52 years, the percentage is 31%. Those with 49 years or more are the least interested (28%) in these activities. Men (40%) are more willing to do this type of program than women (30%) and Brazilians from classes C, D and E (33%) are more willing to participate in these meetings than those of classes A and B (30%).
