Microsoft Edge prepares built-in text correction and voice typing

Microsoft Edge started testing cool features in one of its Windows trial versions . Channels Dev and Canary, focused on more curious developers and users, introduced accessibility mechanisms and a “new” text correction.

    Already available as an optional extension, Microsoft Editor fulfills exactly what its name suggests: the tool makes text revisions in real time, giving suggestions of synonyms, words and automatic corrections. What has actually changed is that the feature is no longer an additional part to be fully integrated into the program.

    At this first moment, only members of the Windows Insiders program residing in the United States have access to the resource in the new format. In practice, however, this might not be a huge addition as there are several brokers with similar functions available over the web.

    Microsoft Editor does the same thing that many other extensions do too, but in a way fully integrated with the browser (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

    Another important addition, exclusive to the Dev channel, is voice typing. The accessibility feature is something widely present in mobile, as it is usually integrated into the operating system itself. In the MS browser, the addition allows you to insert links in the address bar, making web browsing easier for people with disabilities.

    In addition, the Dev version also included a new button in the menu of context when clicking on open tabs which basically opens the tab in a window associated with another profile. This functionality is especially useful for anyone dealing with multiple profiles simultaneously in the same app, such as one for personal and one for the desktop.

    Bug fixes

    The experimental bug fixes could not be missing either – since here, not even these solutions may work correctly. Check the list of fixes:

    • Fixed an issue when opening a new window when two profiles are open simultaneously;
    • Fixed the problem that caused the browser to crash when opening the settings in “Guest” mode;
    • Fixed the error that occurred when opening compatibility mode with Internet Explorer;
    • Fixed the issue that closed the app when there was interaction with autocompletion from other apps on Android;
    • Fixed the bug that caused a crash when downloading anything from the web;
    • The Edge app for iPad should no longer suffer from sudden crashes;

Additions are part of version-derived builds 660 — on the Dev channel, the 94.0.660.0, in Canary, to 96.0.1032.0. If you are already a user of one of these trial versions, updates should reach your computer automatically; on your cell phone or tablet, it’s worth checking out the Play Store and the App Store.

As this is a feature in testing, it is difficult to specify how much time is left until it reaches the general public. However, considering that the news is in the version 660 and the Edge stable is in the version 94, there are at least two updates away until they are released.

Source: XDA Developers, Microsoft

