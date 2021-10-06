Microsoft Edge prepares built-in text correction and voice typing
Microsoft Edge started testing cool features in one of its Windows trial versions . Channels Dev and Canary, focused on more curious developers and users, introduced accessibility mechanisms and a “new” text correction.
Already available as an optional extension, Microsoft Editor fulfills exactly what its name suggests: the tool makes text revisions in real time, giving suggestions of synonyms, words and automatic corrections. What has actually changed is that the feature is no longer an additional part to be fully integrated into the program.
At this first moment, only members of the Windows Insiders program residing in the United States have access to the resource in the new format. In practice, however, this might not be a huge addition as there are several brokers with similar functions available over the web.
Additions are part of version-derived builds 660 — on the Dev channel, the 94.0.660.0, in Canary, to 96.0.1032.0. If you are already a user of one of these trial versions, updates should reach your computer automatically; on your cell phone or tablet, it’s worth checking out the Play Store and the App Store.
As this is a feature in testing, it is difficult to specify how much time is left until it reaches the general public. However, considering that the news is in the version 660 and the Edge stable is in the version 94, there are at least two updates away until they are released.
