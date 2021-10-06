microsoft-edge-prepares-built-in-text-correction-and-voice-typing

Microsoft Edge started testing cool features in one of its Windows trial versions . Channels Dev and Canary, focused on more curious developers and users, introduced accessibility mechanisms and a “new” text correction.

Already available as an optional extension, Microsoft Editor fulfills exactly what its name suggests: the tool makes text revisions in real time, giving suggestions of synonyms, words and automatic corrections. What has actually changed is that the feature is no longer an additional part to be fully integrated into the program.

At this first moment, only members of the Windows Insiders program residing in the United States have access to the resource in the new format. In practice, however, this might not be a huge addition as there are several brokers with similar functions available over the web.